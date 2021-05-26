Breath of the Wild 2 likely to be at E3 2021 — alongside other new Zelda games

The torturous wait for more Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 news may be over soon, as one industry insider is claiming that Nintendo has plans to show the much-anticipated sequel off at E3 2021.

The follow-up to Breath of the Wild, which was a Nintendo Switch launch title in 2017, was confirmed in a cryptic teaser trailer released at E3 2019, and Nintendo may mark two years since its announcement with fresh details at this year’s show.

This rumor comes from Jeff Grubb, a well-respected industry veteran, who claimed on a Twitch stream that he was “51% sure that Breath of the Wild 2 will be at Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct.” He also stated that if the game is a no-show at E3, it should surface in the following weeks.

This would line up nicely with Nintendo’s own announcement that we would see more of Breath of the Wild 2 “later this year," which the company confirmed during its February Direct several months ago. It definitely seems like E3 would be the most logical place for Nintendo to give players a proper look at the sequel.

If that wasn’t enough, Grubb also claims that Nintendo will have more Zelda games to show off this summer, though he didn't state what these titles will be — perhaps the long-rumored Wind Walker HD Nintendo Switch port will finally see the light of day?

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda series so it seems fitting that Nintendo will give the beloved franchise a large spotlight. Already confirmed to mark the occasion, an HD version of Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will be released on Nintendo Switch in July, alongside a pair of limited edition Joy-Cons and a new amiibo. The latter has caused some controversy due to the figure being a requirement for unrestricted fast travel in the game.

Speculation that Breath of the Wild 2 could be a launch title for the much-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro has run rampant, but there has been nothing official to suggest this is anything more than internet theory. Similarly, all of Grubb’s information should be taken with a pinch of salt, while he has a solid track record, nothing should be considered confirmed unless it comes directly from Nintendo.

We don’t yet know Nintendo’s full plans for E3 2021, however, the company has confirmed its involvement, and based on the previous year we can likely expect a Nintendo Direct presentation. Fingers crossed Breath of the Wild 2 is featured in some capacity.