Braves vs Brewers live stream: How to watch the NLDS Game 2 online

The Braves vs Brewers live stream features an Atlanta team trying to bounce back after dropping game one 2-1. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is trying to offer their starter more offense in this MLB live stream.

• Time — 5:07 p.m. ET / 2:07 p.m. PT / 10:07 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TBS via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere

After the Brewers sent the pitcher with the best ERA in baseball to the hill to start this series in Corbin Burnes, they'll follow with Brandon Woodruff who had the fourth best ERA in the game. So things won't get much easier for a Braves offense that mustered just one run on four hits in game one.

The lefty Max Fried will be on the bump for the Braves in game two. Fried went 14-7 on the year with a 3.04 ERA and ended the season winning his last seven decisions. He finds himself back in the postseason after starting four games for the Braves last year helping them to the national league championship series.

If anyone from Atlanta is actually looking forward to facing Woodruff again, it’s Dansby Swanson. The Braves shortstop took the righty for two hits back on July 31st, an RBI single and a two-run homer. Swanson was one of only three Braves who were able to record a hit in game one of this NLDS.

The Brewers were able to outlast the Braves in a pitcher’s duel in game one. Both starters starter the game by tossing six scoreless innings, but in the seventh, Charlie Morton cracked. The veteran surrendered a two-run homer to the Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez for their only offense of the game. The Braves responded with a pinch-hit Joc Pederson solo homer in the eighth, but that was it for Atlanta’s scoring.

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the Braves. The over/under is 7.5 runs.

How to watch Braves vs Brewers live streams from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Braves vs Brewers live stream, you can still see the game. Using a VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Braves vs Brewers live streams in the US

In the US, Braves vs Brewers is going to be broadcast on TBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Braves vs Brewers is today (Oct. 9) at 5:07 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Braves vs Brewers live streams in the UK

You can watch Braves vs Brewers live stream across the pond at 10:07 p.m. local BST Friday night. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for TBS' coverage of the game.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using a VPN service.

Braves vs Brewers live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Braves vs Brewers live streams in Canada on SportsNet.