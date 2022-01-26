Book of Boba Fett episode 5's big return has fans screaming with joy online

Spoiler warning for the events of The Book of Boba Fett episode 5!

Okay, so with that out of the way: as teased recently, Book of Boba Fett just delivered a big return that may have given the series a bit of new life — or at least more attention. We won't reveal the identity of that character too early, though, as eyes don't always stick just on the line with the spoiler warning. We've all been there.

But user @JannaLynn95 broke it down in the most succinct format: a meme. Yes, distracted boyfriend is now distracted Star Wars fan, and his eyes are on one of his favorite characters:

⚠️#TheBookofBobaFett Spoilers!--------Twitter right now because Mando is back!#TheMandalorian #Chapter5 pic.twitter.com/pMxZJ6EPPfJanuary 26, 2022 See more

Yes, Star Wars fans, Din Dijarin himself, better known as Mando aka Baby Yoda's bestie, is back. And as you probably know Book of Boba Fett episode 5 didn't try and hide the news. The episode started off hot with Mando collecting a bounty, slicing and dicing aliens inside a butcher's freezer.

The screaming memes reacting to Mando's placement in the opening scene were to be expected, and users including @delltreasure and @SeagoatTEX delivered.

And, yes, he's got the Darksaber too. So this isn't a flashback. Though, one of our staffers called this episode a bit of filler. Others, declare that today is actually the unofficial start of The Mandalorian season 3:

The Book of Boba Fett was so bad they stopped airing it after the 4th episode and went straight to Mando season 3 😭😭😭January 26, 2022 See more

Fans are also pouring a pint out for Temeura Morrison/Boba Fett, who's possibly feeling a bit neglected right now, as @Calebnavarette expressed with this meme of Willem Dafoe's demeanor turning sour.

#TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers-------Boba watching Mando have the best episode in his own series pic.twitter.com/HziiQlt1dRJanuary 26, 2022 See more

The glee continued as @Pacifist_Elk noted the obvious sidecar-like bubble pod for Grogu in Mando's N1 Starfighter. Yes, it is a "a perfect little Grogu-sized compartment," and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Though, let's be honest, this gives the N1 a target for the truly heinous in the galaxy who would dare target the smallest and cutest member of the Star Wars world.

I love how Mando's new ship has a perfect little Grogu - sized compartment for him to ride around in when they reunite. pic.twitter.com/DaPv26zr2uJanuary 26, 2022 See more

How does The Book of Boba Fett finish properly?

Before The Book of Boba Fett aired, it was jokingly referred to as Mandalorian season 2.5, and this return (and reaction) makes that thought seem all too prescient.

Hopefully, though, we'll get a decent ending for this season, as Fett's quest for power in Mos Espa has been a fairly plodding affair. He'll have to do it without Mando, though.

Hopefully, the ending of The Book of Boba Fett will have some dramatic and emotional resonance that makes the series feel like it was worth watching.