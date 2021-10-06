Best Black Friday treadmill deals — the sales to expect in 2021

If you're thinking about adding a treadmill to your home-gym set up it might be worth waiting a few weeks, as we'll be rounding up some of the best Black Friday treadmill deals here. As the weather starts to change and November ticks ever closer, we'll be looking out for the best Black Friday deals.

Whatever you're training for, investing in a treadmill is a great way to keep up your training during the winter. Forget searching for your cold-weather kit, having a treadmill in your spare bedroom, or in your shed at the end of your garden, means you can jump on and clock your miles, whatever the weather.

While most of the best treadmills on the market are a costly investment, adding one to your home-gym set up can also save you money in the long-run, especially if your main reason for heading to the gym is to spend time on the tread.

Black Friday treadmill deals — Top early deals

If you can't wait for Black Friday, we've rounded up some of the best treadmill deals to shop right now.

XTerra TR150 Folding Treadmill: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

This folding treadmill is super-handy if you're in an apartment, or just tight on floor space. It's got a five-inch LED display that tells you all your running stats, plus a top speed of 10MPH, which is a running speed of 6.00 minute/miles. View Deal

OMA 5108EB Treadmill: was $519 now $399 @ Amazon

Due to its commercial-grade steel construction, this treadmill from OMA is built to last. It also sports a six-layer cushioned belt, a high-performing motor, and 36 preset programs for runners of all abilities. This one is ideal for households that plan on getting a lot of use from the machine. Make sure to check the coupon box for an extra $30 off. View Deal

Bowflex Treadmill 10: was $2,799 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

Offering the ability to watch streamed content from platforms like Disney Plus, Netflix and Prime Video while you run, the Blowflex Treadmill 10 is a machine for those who find running a chore. You'll get two months of Blowflex JRNY membership as well, which gives you personalized programs and coaching. At a massive $799 discount, this is one of the best early deals around.View Deal

Best Black Friday treadmill deals — what to expect

Popular treadmill brand, NordicTrack, normally do Black Friday sales, so you can expect savings across their line of treadmills, including the NordicTrack Commercial 1750, which is one of the best treadmills on our list.

You can also expect there to be a number of treadmill deals on Black Friday on Amazon, which has a range of affordable treads on offer.

Will Peloton have a Black Friday sale?

One of the most popular treadmills on the market is the Peloton Tread, which gives you access to a range of live and on-demand classes with some popular running instructors. While Peloton didn't do a Black Friday sale last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, normally they run a two-week sale on their website across Black Friday and Cyber Monday.