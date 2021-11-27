Cyber Monday treadmill deals 2021 — best sales right now

Run, don’t walk, to these Cyber Monday treadmill deals. This year's Cyber Monday deals includes all manner of home gym equipment as people look to get fit — specifically treadmills. All the major brands are offering discounts, including Bowflex, Proform and Peloton.

Your mind might jump to the conclusion that this is an expensive investment, but there are some serious treadmill deals right now. In fact, we’ve found some models have been reduced by more than 50%. Where are these sales you ask? Look no further, we’ve rounded them up and listed them out for you below.

Here are the best Cyber Monday treadmill deals right now.

Top 7 Cyber Monday treadmill deals today

Cyber Monday treadmill deals — the best sales right now

Treadmills Under $500

Citysports Underdesk Treadmill: was $349 now $299 @ Walmart Citysports Underdesk Treadmill: was $349 now $299 @ Walmart

This walking treadmill is perfect for placing underneath your desk and upping your steps as you work. It has a top speed of 2 miles per hour in walking mode or 4 miles per hour in running mode. It also has a display panel so you can keep an eye on all your stats as you move. The same deal is also available on Amazon.

SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill: was $729 now $299 @ Walmart SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill: was $729 now $299 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a treadmill you can stow under your desk, and walk on during meetings, this SuperFit option is a great choice. In walking mode, the flat treadmill has a top speed of 4 km/h, but if you want to run on the treadmill, you can unfold the arms for support as you jog. In running mode, the treadmill has a top speed of 12 km/h (around a 7:59 minute mile pace), so it won't be fast enough for all runners, but is definitely a great, space-saving buy.

MaxKare Folding Treadmill: was $419 now $340 @ Walmart MaxKare Folding Treadmill: was $419 now $340 @ Walmart

This folding treadmill is a great option for beginners, or runners looking to use for their easier runs. It's got a top speed of 8.5 miles per hour, a small digital screen that displays all the essentials, and 15 preset programs for home use. It also folds away when you're not using it, which is handy if you have children or pets in the home.

XTerra TR150 Folding Treadmill: was $499 now $391 @ Amazon XTerra TR150 Folding Treadmill: was $499 now $391 @ Amazon

This folding treadmill is super-handy if you live in a small apartment or are just tight on floor space. It's got a five-inch LED display that tells you all your running stats, plus a top speed of 10MPH, which is a running speed of 6.00 minute/miles.

Sole F60 Treadmill: was $899 now $499 @ Dicks Sole F60 Treadmill: was $899 now $499 @ Dicks

This Sole F60 Treadmill just dropped to $499 in the Cyber Monday sale. It has a top speed of 12 miles per hour, so should be speedy enough for most runners. There's ten different pre-set workout programmes to challenge you on the run, and an easy-to-view console that gives you all the data you need.

Treadmills Under $1,000

Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Premium Slim Folding Treadmill: was $699 now $538 @ Amazon Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Premium Slim Folding Treadmill: was $699 now $538 @ Amazon

Looking for an inexpensive and small treadmill for your apartment? This Sunny Health model is currently 23% off, measures just 59 x 30.5 x 40 inches, weighs 95 pounds, and folds flat for easy storage.

ProForm Carbon TL Treadmill: was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy ProForm Carbon TL Treadmill: was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy

This ProForm treadmill won't suit all runners (it only has a top speed of 10 miles per hour), but beginners or those looking for a tread to do their easy miles on should be fine. It has a 0-10% incline, a 5" backlit display, and the ability to fold the treadmill deck up and out the way when you're not using it.

NordicTrack C700 Folding Treadmill: was $799 now $677 @ Walmart NordicTrack C700 Folding Treadmill: was $799 now $677 @ Walmart

A NordicTrack tread for under $700? Yes please! The C700 treadmill is a great buy and is currently on sale at Walmart. It's not as high-tech as some of the other treadmills on this list — it has a top incline of 10% and a top speed of 10mph, but this should be enough for most runners.

Schwinn 810 Treadmill: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy Schwinn 810 Treadmill: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy

This Schwinn treadmill currently has $500 off in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale. It has a top incline of 10%, and a top speed of 10 miles per hour, which should be quick enough for most runners. The treadmill doesn't have its own interactive screen, but there is a media shelf that you can rest a phone or tablet on if you want to watch something on TV or tune into a class on an app as you run.

T101 treadmill: was $999 now $849 @ Horizon Fitness T101 treadmill: was $999 now $849 @ Horizon Fitness

The T101 treadmill is Horizon Fitness' best-selling tread and it's easy to see why. It's super affordable, has an ultra-quiet motor, a top speed of 10mph, and a top incline of 10%. It won't be quick enough for speedy runners, but for beginners or runners looking for a tread to do their easy miles on, it should fit the bill.

Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill: was $1,799 now $899 @ Best Buy Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill: was $1,799 now $899 @ Best Buy

You can currently save a massive $900 on this Bowflex treadmill with this Cyber Monday treadmill deal. Not only is Bowflex a reputable brand, but the treadmill also has a 7.5" blue back-lit LCD screen, a top incline of 15%, and a top speed of 12 miles per hour, which should be fast enough for most runners.

Echelon Stride: was $1,599 now $975 @ Echelon Echelon Stride: was $1,599 now $975 @ Echelon

Echelon is offering 25% off its connected devices when you sign up for a 1-year membership. That's some nice savings on the Echelon Stride, a good home treadmill that’s best for small spaces. It's got a clever auto-folding system, it's compact and lightweight and it works as standalone or with the Echelon app, which gives you access to a number of live and on-demand running classes. Grab this Cyber Monday treadmill deal while you can.

Pro Grade Treadmills

ProForm - Pro 2000 Treadmill: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy ProForm - Pro 2000 Treadmill: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on this ProFrom treadmill with this Cyber Monday treadmill deal. The treadmill has a 10-inch touchscreen, a top speed of 12mph, and a -3 to 12% incline. There's also an in-built fan to keep you cool as you run, and the treadmill can be folded away when you're not using it. Plus, it comes with a free 30-day free iFit membership to get you started!



Bowflex - Treadmill 7: was $2,399 now $1,499 @ Best Buy Bowflex - Treadmill 7: was $2,399 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $900 on this Bowflex treadmill on Best Buy right now. It's an impressive piece of kit, with the option to watch your Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video accounts on the seven-inch console while you work out. The price also includes 1-Year JRNY Membership, so grab this Cyber Monday treadmill deal while you can.

NordicTrack Commercial 1750: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ NordicTrack NordicTrack Commercial 1750: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ NordicTrack

The NordicTrack Black Friday sale knocks $300 off one of our favorite treadmills, which is a brilliant addition to any home gym. It has a 10-inch rotating touchscreen, a 15% incline, and a top speed of 12 mph, making it fast enough for most runners. It's a great deal, so grab it while you can!

Bowflex Treadmill 10: was $2,799 now $1,699 @ Best Buy Bowflex Treadmill 10: was $2,799 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

Offering the ability to watch streamed content from platforms like Disney Plus, Netflix and Prime Video while you run, the Blowflex Treadmill 10 is a machine for those who find running a chore. You'll get two months of JRNY membership as well, which gives you personalized programs and coaching. At a massive $1110 discount, this is one of the best Cyber Monday treadmill deals around.

NordicTrack Commercial 2450: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ NordicTrack NordicTrack Commercial 2450: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ NordicTrack

Another great deal in the NordicTrack Cyber Monday sale is their mid-range Commercial treadmill, which has a 14-inch HD touchscreen, a top incline of 15% for those who really want to climb hills from home, and a top speed of 12 mph. It also folds away, which is handy if you're short on space.

Bowflex T22: was $3,599 now $2,199 @ Amazon Bowflex T22: was $3,599 now $2,199 @ Amazon

As we noted in our Bowflex T22 review, this is a powerful, high-end machine. It's a solid, sturdy tank that features a gorgeous 22-inch HD touchscreen. This Cyber Monday treadmill deal also includes a one-year JRNY membership, so you can tap into a library of trainer-led workouts.

Peloton Tread Essentials Package: was $2,765 now $2,515 @Peloton Peloton Tread Essentials Package: was $2,765 now $2,515 @Peloton

Peloton Cyber Monday deals are cutting the price on on packages that include accessories. At only $20 more than the Tread on its own, the Essentials Package includes two sets of dumbbells (you can choose the weight), resistance bands, an exercise mat, and a heart rate monitor. There are also serious savings across the other Peloton packages too.