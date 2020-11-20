Black Friday Deal: $200 off self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum

If you want to leave the hard work of vacuuming to someone else, you can turn to a robot vacuum to handles some of the chores. And thanks to a Black Friday deal, you can save big on an already low-cost robot vacuum from iRobot.

The Roomba i3+ is already one of the cheapest robot vacuums with a self-emptying base (meaning you don't have to empty it out after every cleaning). And a Best Buy deal takes another $200 off the cost of this vacuum, letting you buy iRobot's Roomba i3+ for just $399.

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $200 less at Best Buy.View Deal

The Roomba i3+ maps out your home and vacuums it in neat rows. You can also control the robot vacuum with a mobile app. In our testing, we found that the Roomba i3+ excelled at cleaning hardwood floors, and we were particularly impressed by its ability to auto-detect dirtier areas.

