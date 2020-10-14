Cooking can be a breeze, thanks to the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals. If you've ever wanted to pick up an Instant Pot, there's no better time than Prime Day, when many of the top models go on sale. This year is no different, as there are a ton of deals on pressure cookers, both from Instant Pot and from other manufacturers.
We've rounded up the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals — so let's get cookin'!
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker (8 quart): was $180 now $120 @ Amazon
Instant Pot's hottest new 11-in-1 multi-cooker can pressure cook, saute, steam, slow cook, sous vide, warm, air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. The innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures a perfect crunch every time.View Deal
Instant Pot Duo Nova (10-quart) was $149, now $99 @ Amazon
The successor to Instant Pot's most popular pressure cooker, the Duo Nova is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker in one. This deal for the 10-quart model—the same price as the 6-quart model—is great for those who need to feed a crowd.View Deal
White Tiger Instant Pot Accessories (22 pcs): was $37 now $29 @ Amazon
This 22-piece Instant Pot accessories kit from White Tiger has it all: a steamer basket with divider, springform pan, egg rack, egg beater, spatula, tongs, silicone oven mitts and more.
