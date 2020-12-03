Best Office Depot deals in December 2020

Cyber Moday may be over, but there are still plenty of deals to be had this week. Office Depot deals, for instance, continue slashing the price of laptops, office chairs, and monitors.

For instance, right now Office Depot has the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 on sale for $399.99. That's $220 off and one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen. We especially like this system because it features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's a great everyday system for students or casual users.

Best Office Depot deals right now

Lenovo S340: was $619 now $399 @ Office Depot

The Lenovo S340 is a great everyday laptop with a modest price tag. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's now $220 off and an excellent budget machine for casual users or students taking remote classes from home. View Deal

HP Pavilion x360: was $669 now $499 @ Office Depot

This 2-in-1 gives you convenience of having a laptop with a touchscreen without breaking the bank. It features a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 touchscreen LCD, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You can purchase it online and pick up in-store. View Deal

HP Slim Desktop PC Bundle: was $599 now $399 @ Office Depot

This bundle is $200 off this Black Friday. Including an HD 23.8" screen display, 10th Generation Intel Core processor, and a capable 256GB solid-state drive, your home office will be officially complete. View Deal

HP DeskJet 2724 Wireless All-In-One Printer: was $79 now $69 @ Office Depot

Print, scan, and copy everyday documents with this affordable and compact home printer. It's wireless and kitted out with smartphone compatibility, making it a worthwhile buy. View Deal

Realspace Leather Gaming Chair: was $199 now $99 @ Office Depot

The Realspace Leather Gaming Chair is great for work and also for play. It comes with an ergonomic design for added comfort, and lumbar support will help your posture all day long.View Deal

Logitech M325 Wireless Mouse: was $18 now $12 @ Office Depot

This attractive contoured wireless mouse offers micro-precise scrolling, and its battery will last up to 18 months without recharging. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Laptop: was $759 now $499 @ Office Depot

The ThinkBook 14 is perfect for day-to-day office tasks and comes with 1 year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal. It's now $50 cheaper than it was on Black Friday, but you'll have to buy online and pick up in-store. It features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal