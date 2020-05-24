Best Memorial Day gaming PC sales — Save on Alienware, Asus and more

Retailers are making it easier than ever to social distance with some epic Memorial Day gaming PC sales. Dell, Best Buy, and Lenovo are slashing the prices of their gaming PCs with discounts that rival the winter holidays.

Currently, one of our favorite Memorial Day gaming PC sales drops the price of the Alienware Aurora R10 to just $960.39 via coupon "50OFF699". It's powered by a Ryzen 5 3500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a Radeon RX 5600 GPU. It also happens to be on our shortlist of best gaming PCs. So if you're a gamer in need of a new rig, here are today's best Memorial Day gaming PC sales.

Best Memorial Day gaming PC sales

Aurora R9: was $819 now $754 @ Alienware

The Alienware Aurora R9 is a beastly gaming PC. As part of its Memorial Day gaming PC sales, Alienware is slashing the price of the base model to just $754.59 via coupon code "50OFF699". That's the best price we've seen for this PC, which packs a Core i5-9400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.View Deal

Aurora R10: was $1,029 now $960 @ Alienware

The Alienware Aurora R10 is the best gaming PC you can buy period. Alienware's Memorial Day gaming PC sales slash its price to just $960.39 via coupon code "50OFF699". The Editor's Choice PC is powered by a Ryzen 5 3500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a Radeon RX 5600 GPU.View Deal

New Dell G3 15: was $779 now $764 @ Dell

Perfect for the casual gamer, the new Dell G3 15 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's a modest discount, but the new models are cheaper than the previous-gen models, the latter of which start at $900. View Deal

HP Omen 15t: was $1,029 now $979 @ HP

The HP Omen 15t packs all the right specs for a gaming rig. It's powered by a Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU. During the checkout process, upgrade your SSD to include 32GB of Intel Optane memory for free. The latter helps with faster boot up times. View Deal

Gaming deals & accessories: up to 41% off @ Lenovo

Lenovo is taking up to 41% off its gaming laptops during its Memorial Day sale. After discount, you can get the Legion Y540 for just $912 via coupon "EXTRAFIVE". It packs a Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD w/ 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus: was $1,199 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

This Ryzen 7-powered Asus is built for gaming. It houses 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti Max Q GPU. It's one of the best Memorial Day gaming PC sales you'll find today. View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ MS Store

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a stylish PC that's small in stature, but big on gamimg. The config on sale packs a Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's currently $300 off. View Deal