Best Buy has the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker for under $150

Best Buy is leading the way when it comes to discounts on the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker right now. While other retailers are still holding to the $169.99 MSRP, you'll find a $20 discount at Best Buy, offering up a $149.99 sales price - the cheapest available today.

The magic here comes from the 'Duo' part of the name - this Keurig is able to brew from classic K-Pods as well as using the drip method that many of the best coffee maker brands have adopted. That means you get the convenience of a pod coffee system with the flexibility and volume of a full carafe as well.

The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker is now down to just $149.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price going for the multi-functional brewer. You'll benefit from both the simplicity of a pod coffee machine and the flexibility and extra programming features of a drip maker as well.

Like many of the best Keurig coffee makers, the Keurig K-Duo gives you control over the strength of your coffee as well as customizable cup volume (the carafe holds up to 12 cups) and a removable water reservoir for easy filling. However, with the addition of the drip brewer here you're also getting 24-hour scheduling options and the chance to pause a drip brew to grab a quick cup before it's finished.

That all makes the K-Duo an excellent option for those who like an easy morning brew but also need the option for larger volumes when entertaining or during the weekends, for example.

To maintain tip top condition, you'll want to find out how to clean a Keurig, but for the drip pot side of things you'll want to check out this guide on how to clean a coffee maker for more carafe-based tricks.

