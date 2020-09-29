Best Amazon Prime Day iPhone SE 2020 deals

The iPhone SE 2020 is one of the best phone values around, starting at just $399. But it could get even cheaper this Amazon Prime Day, which will take place Oct. 13 and 14.

Because Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 on Oct. 13, it's possible that Apple's entry-level handset will go on sale the very same day. Amazon sells the iPhone SE 2020 with carrier service and unlocked, though the unlocked model is renewed.

Best Prime Day iPhone SE deals right now

The iPhone SE packs a lot into its compact frame, including a super fast A13 Bionic processor and a very good rear camera that benefits form the chip's computational photography capabilities. For example, you can take portrait mode pics using both the front and back cameras and take advantage of Smart HDR for getting the best results in challenging lighting conditions.

The iPhone SE 2020 also offers features you don't normally see at this price, such as water resistance and wireless charging. These are perks you don't get on the Google Pixel 4a.

With its 4.7-inch display, the iPhone SE 2020 is best for people who like smaller phones, but overall it's big on value and we expect some discounts for Amazon Prime Day on Amazon itself and through carriers and other retailers.

Amazon Prime Day iPhone SE deals — what to expect

For this year's Amazon Prime Day, we would not be surprised if the iPhone SE 2020 went on sale for $349 or even less. Unlocked we've seen the iPhone SE for $50 to $100 off and as low as free on contract with a carrier.

Back in April, the carrier Visible offered an iPhone SE deal that dropped the price all the way down to $184, though that sale came in the form of a $200 MasterCard credit.

