Battlebit Remastered: Everything to know about the Steam smash hit

BattleBit Remastered released on Steam Early Access only a few weeks ago but it’s already one of the summer’s biggest games.

Created by three indie developers, BattleBit Remastered is what happens when you mesh Battlefield’s massive maps and destructible environments with the aesthetics of Minecraft or Roblox. Having already sold 1.8 million copies (trailing just behind CS:GO), Steam players can’t seem to get enough of this quirky little shooter.

Here’s everything you need to know about BattleBit Remastered.

BattleBit Remastered: Availability

BattleBit Remastered released on Steam Early Access on June 15, 2023 for $14.99. Besides a $19 Supporter Edition, the developers promise the game will have no microtransactions. Any additional content available from future updates will be free of charge.

(Image credit: SgtOkiDoki)

As an Early Access title, BattleBit Remastered isn’t complete and “may or may not changer further,” according to its Steam store listing. The game’s developer and publisher, SgtOkiDoki , says BattleBit Remastered will likely remain in Early Access for two years so it can refine the game based on user feedback.

Given how this is a Steam Early Access title, we don’t yet know if there are plans to bring it to home consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

BattleBit Remastered: Trailer

The launch trailer for BattleBit Remaster launched when the game released on June 15. As you can see, this is effectively a low-poly take on EA’s long-running Battlefield series. The game’s Steam store listing has several other trailers that show more over-the-top battles.

BattleBit Remastered: Gameplay

BattleBit Remastered strives to be a “chaotic, massively multiplayer online first-person shooter experience,” according to Steam. It features destructible environments and supports up to 254 players per server and has been optimized for high frame rates. On top of that, it also has proximity-based voice chat for real-time communication with your team and even enemies.

(Image credit: SgtOkiDoki)

Like Battlefield, you’ll get the chance to use ground, naval and air vehicles, including tanks, naval transports and helicopters (respectively). You can engage in 32 vs 32, 64 vs 64, or 127 vs 127 battles across expansive battlefields. Speaking of maps, the game currently has a whopping 19 of them — and it’s sure to get more in the future.

BattleBit Remastered: System requirements

Given its low-poly graphics, BattleBit Remastered won’t tax your gaming rig. So long as you have a decent internet connection, you can enjoy this title even on a moderate gaming PC. Below are BattleBit Remastered’s system requirements.

Minimum:

OS : Windows 10 (x64) - Windows 11 (x64)

: Windows 10 (x64) - Windows 11 (x64) CPU : Intel Core i5-2310

: Intel Core i5-2310 Memory : 6 GB RAM

: 6 GB RAM Graphics : Geforce GTS 450 or equivalent or better

: Geforce GTS 450 or equivalent or better DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended

OS : Windows 10 (x64) - Windows 11 (x64)

: Windows 10 (x64) - Windows 11 (x64) CPU : Intel Core i5 4th Generation and above

: Intel Core i5 4th Generation and above Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : Geforce GTX 600 Series or equivalent or better

: Geforce GTX 600 Series or equivalent or better DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Storage: 2 GB available space

BattleBit Remastered: Outlook

Based on its trailer and some Twitch streams, it’s easy to see why BattleBit Remastered is so popular. Not only does it feature non-stop action, but its purposely low-poly visuals help it stand out from the countless other realistic FPS games out there. The promise of additional free updates and the developer’s willingness to hear player feedback is also another aspect that’s driving PC players to this title.

We’ll update this page as BattleBit Remastered continues its journey from Early Access to full release. Stay tuned for more!