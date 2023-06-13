AWS goes down, taking lots of the Internet with it — what we know

While many people think of Amazon as a great place to score some deals, it also owns Amazon Web Services. This server system hosts a significant portion of the digital world, from Amazon Alexa devices to fast food apps and more.

According to several outlets and Down Detector, a website that tracks real-time outage information, AWS has been hit with a major outage today (June 7). The Verge reports that the issue appears to be tied to an issue with US-EAST-1 region that started at around 3 p.m. ET today. A look at the AWS Health Dashboard confirms that the company's Northern Virginia servers are experiencing Increased error rates and latency issues, which is causing severe degradation.

Update: At 6:03 p.m. ET, AWS says "Many AWS services are now fully recovered and marked Resolved on this event. We are continuing to work to fully recover all services."

What services powered by AWS went down

As of writing, here are all the services that were down or experiencing some problems according to Down Detector. It appears Microsoft Azure is also experiencing some issues, which may be related.

Amazon Web Services

McDonald's app

Amazon

Southwest

Amazon Alexa

Pluto TV

Ally

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige

Microsoft 365

Destiny

FIFA

Instagram

IMDb

VRChat

Nike Plus

Delta Air Lines

TikTok

Fortnite

Hinge

Overwatch 2

The Amazon Web Services Twitter account has not yet given an update regarding this situation. But the official AWS Service Health Dashboard does have up-to-date intel on what's happening.

We will continue updating this story as it develops.