Asus' Beastly New Desktop Workstation Packs a Quadro RTX 4000

Asus has not only launched a new content creation line for laptops, but it's also dipping into desktops, with the ProArt Station D940MX.

Price is currently unknown, but the ProArt Station is expected to launch sometime in Q4.

Asus ProArt Station D940MX specs

The ProArt Station D940MX can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-9900K processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or Quadro RTX 4000 GPU. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6, which is great because a number of desktops don't even come with Wi-Fi. It has four fans and it also has a "server-grade" vapor chamber as well as a heat pipe.

The system actually looks like if the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro had a baby and it turned into a desktop. There's a thin aluminum-brushed panel on the left side, while the right panel is a thick brick-sized chassis with a gray rigid design. Overall, it's relatively compact, measuring 11.8 x 3.7 x 11.1 inches.

It also has an LED indicator at the bottom of chassis that indicates what kind of state your PC is in. However, all we got to see was the white base color.

It also comes with a decent number of ports, including two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the front as well as a headphone jack and one USB 3.0 port. Meanwhile, the back has room for four USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, an RJ45 port, two DisplayPorts, a USB Type-C DisplayPort and audio inputs for line in, line out and microphone.

We're excited to get the Asus ProArt Station D940MX to see what it's really made of, as it certainly looked promising. Stay tuned for our full review and benchmarks.

