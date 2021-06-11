Aquaman 2 title revealed — we’re going to the Lost Kingdom

Director Jason Wan's finally given Aquaman 2 a title. Yes, while the film is more than a year away from its December 16, 2022 release date, its hype is continuing to roll with the full title: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Wan announced the title on his Instagram, sharing a photo of the title card on his laptop during a June 10 production meeting. Aquaman co-star Patrick Wilson, who played King Orm replied to the post in the comments, saying "Let me out. I’ll find it," referencing how his character was defeated by Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) at the end of the first movie.

Orm could be a friend, and not a foe, of Aquaman in Aquaman 2, as Curry showed signs of reconciling with the fallen king at the end of the film. Just not at that moment. One wonders how the Atlantean people spent the pandemic, if they had time to forgive and forget.

But those who can't remember back to the halcyon days (or at least they were calm compared to today) of 2018, the first Aquaman ended with the brutish and often soaking wet Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) taking the throne as King of Atlantis. He even left that movie with a villain, as Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) survived the end of the film.

Of course, the rest of the DCEU is still active, and we should also expect possible cameos from the likes of The Flash, Shazam, Wonder Woman and Black Adam.

Okay, what is the Lost Kingdom?

Arthur Curry's now the king of Atlantis, so one of his eventual goals has to be to unite the seven kingdoms of Atlantis. Those are the Atlanteans, Brine, the Fisherman kingdom, Trench, Xebellian, the Deserters and ... a long-lost kingdom.

So, The Lost Kingdom is the missing piece of the puzzle for Aquaman's empire, but we'd be shocked if it didn't have some trouble hidden in its depths. After all, how did it get lost?

Black Manta may be using the Lost Kingdom as his hideout. Manta was last seen headed to Atlantis, with marine biologist Steven Shin (Randall Park).