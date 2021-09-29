Apple claims iPad mini 6 'jelly scrolling' isn't a problem

In response to a slew of complaints surrounding the ‘jelly scrolling’ issue on the iPad mini 6, Apple has now addressed the situation, stating that such behavior is considered normal for LCD displays (via Ars Technica).

Since the new iPad mini units reached customers, some have expressed their concern regarding a 'jelly scrolling' effect, which usually happens as a result of an inconsistent refresh rate speeds across the display. This is particularly visible when scrolling through text or images, creating a noticeable wiggling effect where one side of the screen appears to be reacting to the touch faster than the other side.

Apparently, the issue is even more noticeable when using the tablet in portrait mode. According to 9to5Mac, the "jelly scrolling" effect was even seen in the demo units at Apple Stores. But, annoyingly, the issue is barely visible through video, unless it's recorded in slow motion.

Apple has finally addressed the complaints and told Ars Technica that "jelly scrolling" isn't exactly unusual for Liquid Retina Displays. According to the source, an LCD screen is manufactured in a way that it refreshes "line by line", which could potentially cause a minor delay when the lines located at the top of the display and at the bottom refresh at different speeds.

But even though Apple claims that this issue tends to happen on many LCD screens, according to ArsTechnica and MacRumors, it appears to be much less noticeable on other iPad models packing the same 60Hz LCD dislays, such as the iPad Air 4 and the new entry-level iPad 9.

We also checked to see if it's visible on the iPad Air 4, but as we didn't have an iPad mini 6 on hand at the time of writing, it's difficult to compare the extent of the "jelly scrolling" effect on both tablets. However, it appears that when scrolling though text and images in portrait mode, the display of the iPad Air 4 stutters a tiny bit, but not to an extreme level.

Apple's response hints that those users who are experiencing the issue are unlikely to get a replacement unit. The best that you can hope for is a refund, which is feasible within the first 14 days of purchase. Though before you rely on that option, do make sure to check Apple's terms and conditions on the refund process.