Apple Car surprise — Apple might ditch automakers in favor of Foxconn

The Apple Car could be made in the same way and by the same people, that Apple makes the iPhone.

A new report from Bloomberg claims that, following from halted talks with car companies, Apple may rely on manufacturing partners it has existing relationships with to build its car. While it sounds weird at first, it actually makes a surprising amount of sense.

Apple could simply open its own factories to build cars, but that would take a huge amount of work and investment that the company's not done before; Cupertino tends to design its various devices and have manufacturing firms build them.

So to build an Apple Car, help would be needed for from either automotive companies or contract manufacturers that can build the car to Apple's specs.

Foxconn has proven it can make iPhones and has been a manufacturer for each version since the original iPhone in 2007. However a car, it shouldn't have to be pointed out, is quite different from a phone.

Fortunately, Foxconn already has relationships with electric car companies Byron and Fisker, which should mean it has at least some of the infrastructure in place to help build the Apple Car.

This is also where Magna comes in. This Canadian company is an expert in self-driving and electric car tech, and provides parts to many well-known car brands already. What's more, it has reportedly already discussed building a car with Apple back in 2016, but nothing came to fruition. Since the rumors point to the Apple Car being both electric and autonomous, Magna's still an obvious partner for Apple to have onboard half a decade later.

This hasn't been the only approach Apple's been investigating. Recently it had been reportedly talking with Hyundai, but that negotiation broke down. It's believed by industry insiders referenced by the Bloomberg report that Apple will struggle to find a car company willing to essentially build a rival vehicle in its own facilities, and therefore Foxconn, Magna et al. are the only logical choice.

While there has been a flurry of Apple Car rumors so far this year, we'll probably have to wait until at least 2024, if not 2025/26, to see one appear in showrooms. It's looking to be quite the machine though, with LiDAR-based navigation, AI management and monocell battery tech, plus an interior and body designed with the luxurious fixtures and fittings that Apple is known for.