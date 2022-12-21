Android 13 beta has arrived on Windows 11 — here’s how you can sign up

One of the most interesting Windows 11 features is its native support for Android apps, without the need for any extra software or emulators. The current Windows Subsystem for Android is based on Android 12, but that’s going to change. Much like the best Android phones, an Android 13 update is in the works.

Microsoft has quietly released a beta channel for this update, as spotted by XDA Developers (opens in new tab). However, this channel is not part of the usual Windows 11 Insider builds. Instead you’ll have to sign up for the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview program. Version 2211.40000.7.0 will let you try out the Android 13 beta.

While the update to Android 13 is the big news, Microsoft has revealed a number of additional upgrades that form this update. Eight of them, according to details on the Github repository (opens in new tab), not including general improvements to both performance and reliability.

Added a new command that shuts down WSA for automation

Improvements in boot performance (50%, P10 case)

Improvements to mouse click input

Improvements in clipboard stability

Improvements to application resizing

Upgraded to Intel bridge technology for Android 13

Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows

Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts

You can sign up for the WSA preview over on Microsoft’s website (opens in new tab), though the sign up page notes that it may be up to 7 days before you start receiving updates. You also need a machine running Windows 11 and have the Amazon App Store installed on your machine; that requires an Amazon account, if you don’t have one already.

Windows Subsystem for Android is also restricted to the U.S. for the time being. It’s not clear when an international rollout might take place. Sideloading WSA is possible, though XDA notes that it may be tricky to get the right update.

The site has tried it on two separate machines, and have yet to see the relevant Android 13 update appear. So your easiest option is going through the official channels.

It’s not clear when Android 13 will roll out to the public. Considering the beta channel has only just launched, it’s probably going to be a while. In the meantime you can check out our guide on how to install Android apps on Windows 11 . That’s still the old Android 12-based version, but it’ll get you using Android on Windows in no time.