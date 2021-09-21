Amazon PS5 restock expected today — but with a major change

It's been several weeks since the last Amazon PS5 restock, but the retailer may have just inadvertently confirmed that its next drop of Sony’s in-demand console will be very soon. In fact, it may only be a few hours away.

Amazon has updated its PS5 listing page which is typically a sign that a restock is forthcoming, but it looks like things will operate a little differently this time. After trialing priority access for Prime members in the U.K. it appears that Amazon is bringing the perk to U.S. Prime subscribers as well.

The PS5 listing page on Amazon has been updated to include the message “Amazon Prime customers will have priority access to the PlayStation 5 until September 21, 2021.” This very interesting addition to the listing page was first spotted by stock tracking account @GYXdeals.

(Image credit: Amazon)

This message appears to indicate that not only will Amazon Prime members get early access to purchasing the PlayStation 5 console, but also that the next restock of the console will be today (September 21). It seems highly unlikely that Amazon would announce priority access for Prime members until today if the console wasn’t going to be restocked during that period.

Amazon isn’t the first retailer to offer an early access window to PS5 restocks for premium subscribers. GameStop has been offering PowerUp Reward Pro members exclusive access to restocks for the last few months. The system seems to have worked well for GameStop and has deterred scalpers, so we’re pleased to see it being implemented at Amazon.

It definitely appears that an Amazon PS5 restock is very likely today, but it’s not confirmed as of yet. All signs are indicating that the retailer is preparing to drop PS5 consoles, but things can change rapidly in the PS5 restock game. We’d still advise making sure you have an active Amazon Prime account in the meantime though.

If you’d rather buy a PS5 without needing to sign up to Amazon Prime, then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest restock information and tips as we get them and covers every major retailer.

How to get early access to Amazon PS5 restock

Getting early access to the next Amazon PS5 restock is pretty simple: sign up for Amazon Prime. For $12.99 a month ($119 annually) you’ll get a range of benefits including free shipping and access to the Prime Video streaming service not to mention the all-important priority access to the next PS5 restock. You can sign up below, and there’s even a 30-day free trial of the service available so it won’t cost you anything.

How to buy a PS5 at Amazon

There isn’t a guaranteed formula for success when it comes to securing a PS5 during an Amazon restock, but there are a few things you can do to tip the odds in your favor.

Firstly, make sure you have an Amazon account set up ahead of time with your address information and payment details pre-saved. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, once you’ve managed that it’s a race to complete check out. If you’re stuck entering your card number and zip code, odds are the console will sell out while you’re typing away.

There is a slightly odd Amazon trick that has been proven to make checking out with a PS5 easier. By placing the console in your wish list ahead of time when it is restocked you can add to your cart from there. This allows you to bypass the listing page, which practically always crashes due to overwhelming traffic.

Using this trick you can typically get stock in your basket the minute the restock is live, and that gives you a pretty sizeable advantage over the people who are stuck trying to refresh the actual PS5 listing page in hopes of getting it to work.

Just make sure you have the PS5 in your wish list ahead of time, as you can still add it even when the console is sold out. Do this well before the restock happens in order to make use of this trick. Trying to add the console to your wish list during a stock drop will usually lead to the website spinning out an error message.

We tested this method ourselves during an Xbox Series X restock and can confirm that it does in fact work. We managed to get the Series X in our basket four times, whereas we couldn’t get the console in our basket once through the listing page as it kept crashing.

Also, make sure to keep our guide on PS5 restock bookmarked, as we’ll update it with any additional information on the latest Amazon PS5 restock the minute we get it.

