Amazon Prime members get these free games on Luna

Amazon Luna ended its invite-only early access phase this week and is now available to the public. Anyone in the United States can sign up for Amazon’s game streaming service, starting at $4.99 a month (though there's a special founder's pricing scheme for the Family channel of games, which we'll get into soon), and if you're a Prime member you'll get access to a few games for free every month.

This month’s free offerings include access to Phogs!, Devil May Cry 5, Observer: System Redux and Ghostrunner via Luna. In addition, Prime members also get access to Immortals Fenyx Rising, but only for a week: March 8 to March 15. April’s free Luna games for Prime members include Amnesia Rebirth, The King of Fighters ’98: Ultimate Match Final Edition, Mortal Shell and Tracks: Toybox Edition.

Amazon Luna offers Prime members a handful of free games each month. (Image credit: Amazon)

These free titles are in addition to Amazon’s normal free Prime Games. The difference between these titles and those on Luna is that you can download and install Prime Games on gaming services like EA Origin, whereas Luna is streaming-only. So if you’re a Prime member not only do you get access to Prime Games every month, you now get a selection of free games on Luna too. This month's Prime Games include Madden NFL 22, Surviving Mars, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech and more.

The way Amazon Luna works is that you subscribe to "channels" of games. This includes the $17.99 Ubisoft channel and the $5.99 family channel. The public version of Luna also adds two new channels, each priced at $4.99: A Retro channel featuring 8-bit and 16-bit games and the Jackbox channel featuring a selection of Jackbox party games. Note that Amazon has a special founder's pricing scheme for existing beta users and those who sign up this month (March 2022) which will keep the price of subscribing to the Family and the Luna+ channels at a discounted rate ($2.99 and $5.99, respectively) until the subscription expires.

You’ll be able to stream Luna games at 1080p on PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices and Fire TVs. If you want, you can use the Amazon Luna controller to play games. But if you’d prefer using your favorite Xbox controller or PlayStation DualShock 4, you’re free to do that as well.