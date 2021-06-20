Amazon deals kick off Prime Day: $17 Fire TV Stick, $24 Echo Dot and more

Prime Day is just a few hours away, but that's not stopping Amazon from unleashing its first major wave of Prime Day deals. As expected, Amazon is kicking things off by slashing the price of its own hardware with steep discounts on Echo devices, Fire TV Sticks, and even some of its new 2021 Fire Tablets.

There's something for every budget and below we've picked the beat early deals you can get right now. So whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, here are the best early deals you can get ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon Echo Auto: was $49 now $14.99 @ Amazon

Echo Auto makes it easy to add Alexa to your car. It uses 8 mics and far-field technology to hear your voice over music and road noise. Amazon currently has it on sale for $14.99, which is $15 cheaper than last year's best deal. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

Also on sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap option. View Deal

Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

Offering great day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. Now at its lowest price of the year, the Blink Mini is an excellent buy this Prime Day.View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $24.99. View Deal

Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now 50% off or you can get get two and use coupon code "PDDOT2PK" during the final checkout stage to get 50% off a 2-pack of Echo Dots. View Deal

Echo Show 5: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display with a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or making video calls. It's now on sale for $44.99, which is its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid device, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired works well, produces a quality image and has a slim profile. You'll need a Ring Protect subscription (starting at $3/month) if you want to save recordings. Also, keep in mind that this video doorbell doesn't work with your existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to tack on an extra $20 or so to purchase a Ring Chime. The Ring Video Doorbell w/ Chime is on sale for $74.View Deal

Amazon Luna Controller: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon

The Luna Controller is designed for Amazon's cloud gaming service. It connects to Amazon directly through its own Wi-Fi connection, which according to Amazon reduces lag by 17 to 30 milliseconds. It's now at its lowest price of the year. View Deal

Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. Prime members can get it for just $59.99 ($40 off). View Deal

Amazon Halo: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Part fitness tracker, part fitness service — Amazon Halo is a display-less band that tracks your heart rate, steps, calories burned and renders 3D scans of your body to determine your body fat percentage. The band also has built-in mics that analyze the tone of your voice. It comes with 6 free months of fitness services that auto-renew at $3.99/month for the full suite. (You can also opt to cancel the service). View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

This indoor-outdoor camera comes in four versions: one runs on batteries, another plugs into a standard wall outlet, a third uses solar power and, finally, the Elite model draws power from an Ethernet cable plugged into a router.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's one of the best Amazon deals you'll find. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds (Wired Case): was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $79.99, which is their lowest price ever. In our review, we found the new buds are smaller and offer better noise cancellation than their predecessors. View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds (Wireless Case): was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

These Echo Buds includes a wireless case, which allows them to be charged wirelessly. They offer the same battery life as the wired model. View Deal

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $99 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. Fire TVs also come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon Fire TVs start at just $99. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), you can get a 50-inch 4K TV for $299 or a massive 70-inch 4K TV for $529. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is perfect for kids ages 3 to 7. The full-featured tablet includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year worry-free guarantee (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of Amazon Kids+, which offers access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs, and Audible books for kids.View Deal

Ring Spotlight Cam: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

This outdoor model features two bright LED lamps to illuminate your front porch or back yard, plus motion-activated alerts and a siren to scare away prowlers. Like Ring's Stick Up Cam, it can run on batteries, a wall outlet or solar power.View Deal

Echo Frames (2nd gen): was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Amazon's digital assistant is invading new territory: Your face. These smart glasses make your life easier by letting you complete tasks hands-free. You can ask for the latest news, weather, or have them play music via their built-in speakers. The Frames also work with Siri and Google Assistant. View Deal

Shop more sales at Amazon