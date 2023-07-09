Amazon is giving out a free credit ahead of Prime Day — here's how to get it

By Louis Ramirez
published

This freebie is a no-brainer for Prime members

Amazon gift card shown on table
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prime Day will be here before you know it. While there are many early Prime Day deals happening right now, one of my favorites nets you a free Amazon credit.  

Through July 10 at 11:59 p.m. (PT), Prime members who purchase Amazon eGift cards valued at $50 or more will receive a free $5 Amazon promotional code. Sure, it's a small credit, but it's free money that Amazon is handing out. Additionally, nothing's stopping you from purchasing the eGift card for yourself and pocketing the $50 card and $5 credit. (You can then use both during Prime Day if you make any purchases). 

Amazon eGift card: buy $50 card, get free $5 credit @ Amazon

Amazon eGift card: buy $50 card, get free $5 credit @ Amazon
Free credit! Prime members who purchase $50 (or more) in Amazon eGift cards (in one order) will get a free $5 Amazon credit. This deal is valid through July 10 at 11:59 p.m. (PT) or while supplies last. It's a minor promo credit, but it's essentially free money you can get from Amazon. 

View Deal

The deal is very easy to activate. Simply visit the Amazon Gift Cards page, purchase at least $50 worth of Amazon eGift cards, and you'll get a $5 promo code via e-mail. 

Be aware that you must be a Prime member to get this deal. Furthermore, the promotion works only once per account. In other words, if you buy $100 worth of eGift cards, you won't get $10 worth of credit.

In previous Prime Days, Amazon has been more generous with its credits. This Prime Day, however, it's been a little harder to score any type of freebies from the e-comm giant. As a reminder, if you're not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can try a free trial today; it's the only way to access a number of Amazon deals, including this one. Plus, you'll get access to other perks like fast shipping, discounts at Whole Foods, and free Prime Video streaming on eligible movies/shows. For more ways to save, make sure to check out this week's best Amazon promo codes.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.