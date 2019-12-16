Amazon holiday deals: 25 Amazon devices still on sale

We're mid-way through December and if you still have gifts left on your shopping list, Amazon is having one more massive sale before the holidays. The online giant is offering price drops on practically every device it makes.

From the Echo Dot to a 50-inch 4K Fire TV, you can save up to $124 on Amazon devices during Amazon's current sale. Keep in mind that if you're an Amazon Prime member, December 18 is one of Amazon's Christmas 2019 shipping deadlines. Of course, you can order same-day delivery on December 24, but to prevent any unforeseen delays, we recommend buying your gifts asap.

Many of the devices on sale now are back at their Black Friday price low, although a few are within $5 to $20 of their all-time price low. Either way, they're still solid buys and are not likely to get cheaper in the coming days.

Shop all Amazon device deals on sale

Amazon Streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant and play games. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p): was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course) and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

Get access to tons of content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. The device is an excellent marriage of an Echo speaker and streaming provider that's able to control your living room. Plus the $50 savings make this deal as good as Black Friday's. Heads up: this was $20 cheaper on Prime Day.View Deal

Fire TV Recast OTA DVR 500GB: was $229 now $129 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Recast DVR lets you watch and record broadcast TV using Fire TV, Echo Show or mobile device when you're on the move. It's now $100 off which is the lowest price it's ever been. The 1TB model is also on sale for $179.View Deal

Amazon Tablets

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $39 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its second-best price ever.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's back at its Black Friday price, which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price. Just keep in mind it was $20 cheaper on Black Friday.View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $40 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Amazon Kindles

Amazon Kindle: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

The most basic version of Amazon's famous ereader remains a great buy. With a bright anti-glare e-ink display, a battery life that lasts weeks, and a choice of millions of books, you can happily read for hours, or alternatively pair it with wireless speakers or headphones to listen to audiobooks.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and able to keep up with the biggest bookworms.View Deal

Amazon Smart Home

Echo Input: was $34 now $9 @ Amazon

The Echo Input is a tiny device that can turn any speaker into an Alexa device. It connects to your speakers via a 3.5mm cable or via Bluetooth. It's $25 off right now. View Deal

Echo Flex: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

Plug Alexa into your wall with Echo Flex. The compact smart speaker isn't the best music device, but it's incredibly versatile since it plugs directly into an outlet (sans dangling cords). Bundle it with a motion sensor or night light for added super powers.View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now only $24. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Get the world’s most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, except now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker. This is one of the best Amazon sales you'll see. View Deal

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $79 @Amazon

The newest version of Amazon's flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device. It's now $20 off. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for just $79. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. View Deal

Eero Mesh WiFi System: was $249 now just $189 @ Amazon

Mesh routers like Eero's Home WiFi System can fill a large home with a wireless signal, eliminating deadspots. This $59 discount lets you enjoy the extended coverage of a mesh router without the high cost.View Deal

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $350 now $279 @ Amazon

The 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Insignia is the best Amazon Fire TV television you can buy, complete with 4K resolution and HDR support. It's $70 off right now. View Deal

Amazon Home Security

Ring Video Doorbell 2 w/ Echo Show 5: was $288 now $139 @ Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 can be used wirelessly (via batteries) or it can be hardwired to your doorbell. It offers a live 1080p video stream whenever motion is detected. It comes with a free Echo Show 5.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: was $338 now $199 @ Amazon

Call this a match made in heaven. Normally priced at $338, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 on sale for $199. This bundle saves you $140. View Deal

Ring Smart Lighting Spotlight: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The battery-powered Ring Spotlight shines 400 lumens of brightness on garage driveways, backyards, and other areas where motion is detected. This starter kit includes 2 Spotlight cams and it's $20 off. View Deal

Ring Smart Lighting Floodlight: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Need a brighter light for your backyard? The Floodlight cam flashes 600 lumens of brightness whenever motion is detected. The easy-to-install, battery-operated cam is $20 off. View Deal

Amazon Services

Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $30.96 now $0.99 @ Amazon

For new subscribers only, sign up for Amazon Music and get 4 months for just $0.99. Subsequent months are $9.99 (or you can cancel anytime after your free trial). Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline as much as you like.View Deal