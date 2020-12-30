AirPods Pro 2 leak just revealed a big surprise

The AirPods Pro 2 is coming, and there could be two models being released by Apple in two different sizes. This is according to Mr•White on Twitter, but it’s important to remember that this leaker has a very mixed track record.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Mr•White released what appears to be an image of prototype hardware for the AirPods Pro 2. In the tweet, he wrote that the AirPods Pro 2 might come in two sizes and use W2 chips.

AirPods Pro 2 release date, price, features and leak

The best wireless earbuds right now

When asked by another Twitter user whether the AirPods Pro 2 will come in black, Mr•White responded “maybe AirPods Not suitable for black.” Other wireless earbuds come in multiple color options — including the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — so hopefully this doesn’t shut the door on that possibility.

New AirPods Pro Mabey Two Sizes Still W2 Chips 🤨 pic.twitter.com/R5MpzUrUlgDecember 29, 2020

What's not clear from Mr•White's leak is why Apple would offer two different sizes of AirPods Pro 2. The current AirPods Pro come with three different size eartips and a fit test to help users achieve the best fit.

AirPods Pro 2: What to expect

Based on an earlier Bloomberg report, Apple seems to be working on a new compact design for the AirPods Pro 2 that would eliminate the stem. Instead, the earbuds would sport a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s ear, which would presumably lead to even better noise cancellation performance.

However, this report cautioned that the design was only in testing and that Apple could opt for a less ambitious look. This is because of the complexities involved in integrating all of the technologies Apple wants to use into a more compact form factor.

Another leak from LeaksApplePro in October said that the AirPods Pro 2 would offer better battery life and slightly improved noise cancelling along with ambient light sensors that could help measure heart rate. That tweet said to expect the new earbuds in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.

We’ve also heard that the AirPods Pro 2 could feature a more advanced transparency mode that could warn users of incoming hazards. And you can also expect the earbuds to support AirTags and UWB to help you find the AirPods Pro 2 more easily should they be misplaced.

Apple is also reportedly working on new AirPods 3, which may sport an AirPods Pro-like design minus the noise cancelling. And rumor has it that these earbuds will appear before the AirPods Pro 2.

AirPods Max review: Are they worth $550?