7 best new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (August 15-21)

Need a new movie to stream? Well, this week's wide range of films offers everything from an amusing documentary to a very dark comedy and even Lena Dunham's latest project.

Horror movie fans have a CGI-enhanced treat to look forward to, as Orphan: First Kill uses tricks to put the face of 24-year-old Isabelle Furhman on the body of a younger version of Esther. Yes, Orphan's getting a prequel, and Paramount Plus is where you'll find it.

The most popular entry on this list, we bet, will be The Next 365 Days. The third chapter in Netflix's soapy movies that the critics hate sees Laura and Massimo trying to stay together despite all of their drama. If the past repeats itself, expect to see it at the top of the Netflix movies chart.

Our pick for the best movie night on this list is On The Count of Three, the directorial debut of comedian Jerrod Carmichael. While the film is all about two men who are considering suicide, it looks to be remarkably funny at the same time.

Sharp Stick (Digital) Tuesday, August 16

Warning: The only trailer for Sharp Stick is a red-band trailer, which means it would only be shown in front of R-rated movies. So, maybe don't watch with the kids around.

You don't need to go to the theaters to see Lena Dunham's latest project, as it's already coming home for streaming. In it, we meet the 26-year-old Sarah Jo (Kristine Froseth), who is living the frustrating millennial cliche of being stuck with her mother Marilyn (Jennifer Jason Leigh), and sister Treina (Taylour Paige), in a small Los Angeles apartment. But Sarah Jo has an even bigger topic weighing on her mind: she's still a virgin (no judgement), and desperate to have sex already.

Dunham has declared to the press that she believes Sarah Jo's array of brash and not-thought-out decisions as an honest depiction of women's sexual journeys. Either way, Sharp Stick is also supported be a strong cast, including Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear).

Buy or rent on Prime Video (opens in new tab) and other services starting Tuesday, August 16

On The Count of Three (Hulu)

Again, a small warning, as the trailer says at the start, this clip contains "subject matter related to mental health and suicide" — don't watch if you're not ready. We'd share another trailer, but (again) the only available trailers for this movie are the red band trailer, so be warned.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael made his directorial debut with On The Count Of Three, which brings his sharp sense of humor to a very dark topic: suicide. Val (Carmichael) failed to take his own life, and that experience drives him to break up with his girlfriend, quit his job and help Kevin (Christopher Abbott) — who also tried to commit suicide — break out of a psychiatric hospital.

And despite the bleak paths both are on, the two are ridiculously funny. They create a suicide pact that involves revenge, robbing a gas station and dealing with the fact that Val's now-ex girlfriend Natasha (Tiffany Haddish) is pregnant. Originally released in theaters earlier this year, On the Count of Three flew under the radar. Hulu feels like a prime place for it to finally find its audience.

Stream it on Hulu (opens in new tab) starting Wednesday (August 17)

Look Both Ways (Netflix)

College graduation is that one moment where one's life feels like it could go in any direction. Natalie (Lili Reinhart, aka Riverdale's Betty Cooper) is facing just that kind of moment, as she takes a pregnancy test the night she's leaving higher education. And that's where things go a bit supernatural.

Natalie's life goes all multiversal, as we follow her on two different paths. When the test reads positive, she has to go back to Austin with the father to be, to be with her parents (Luke Wilson's here as her dad). In the other timeline, Natalie follows her dream career in Los Angeles. Call it Sliding Doors 2022 if you want, but it still looks like a good watch.

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Wednesday (August 17)

Inside the Mind of a Cat (Netflix)

If you've been on any social media ever, you know that life's greatest mystery is "what the hell is that cat thinking?" So, the wide world of Netflix documentaries is finally tackling this topic, interviewing cat scientists. Yes, cat scientists exist, and their field is finally catching up to that of dogs.

For example, we'll look into why cats land on their feet, the value of their whiskers and how to form a bond with cats. If you want to actually understand the feline friends around you, skipping Inside The Mind of a Cat would be a catastrophe.

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Thursday (August 18)

Orphan: First Kill (Paramount Plus)

Those who loved the 2009 horror flick Orphan are in luck, as Isabelle Furhman is back in the role of Esther in this prequel that explains how the character became so terrifying. Making matters more bizarre, CGI is used to morph the 24-year-old actress into the younger version of Esther. The uncanny valley has nothing on Esther.

First Kill sees Esther escape an Estonian psychiatric facility to hide while impersonating the missing daughter of one Tricia Albright (Julia Stiles). But once Esther is home, she's a bit too unnerving for everyone, as she doesn't match the child that went missing.

Stream it on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) starting Friday (August 19)

The Next 365 Days (Netflix)

Okay, this time I have to admit the word "best" does not apply to this title. But, given the absolute popularity of these films, I have a hard time ignoring its release. The 365 Days films repeatedly over-perform on Netflix, sitting at the top of the charts, at least when compared to the fact that they get rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes scores (opens in new tab).

The series is about Massimo (Michele Morrone) who fell in lust with Laura (Anna Maria Sieklucka), a Polish hotel worker. Then, things get very controversial very fast, as Massimo, a mobster by the way, kidnapped Laura. He kept her locked up for a whole year (hence the title), waiting for her to fall for him. And, wouldn't you know it, she did. They got married in the sequel, and the films are filled with sex scenes that many don't think are that sexy.

In 365 Days Later, that marriage is in jeopardy, as trust issues and Nacho (played by Simone Susinna, who was introduced in the second film) threaten their peace.

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Friday (August 19)

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar (Netflix)

The live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movies are nearing their end, as The Revenge of Scar arrives to deliver the first half of the finale (The Final Alchemy, arriving September 24th, ends it all). The films, which will tell the original manga's story to its conclusion, kick off with the Elric brothers Alphonse (Atom Mizuishi) and Edward (Ryôsuke Yamada) visit Central where a serial murderer known as Scar is targeting the State Alchemists.

While FMA fans have likely been waiting for this release for a while, the rest of us who are looking to tap into the phenomenon can watch the first movie in this trilogy on Netflix right now.

Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Saturday (August 20)