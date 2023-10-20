7 best movies leaving Netflix in October 2023 you shouldn't miss

Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Along with all the other best streaming services out there, Netflix cycles in new movies and shows each month while phasing out others in its ever-fluctuating library. But while dozens of movies are leaving Netflix soon, you still have some time to catch these great films before they're gone.

We've rounded up everything leaving the streaming giant in October 2023, from classic comedies like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Coming to America to one of the greatest love stories of all time, Pride & Prejudice, and the riveting heist movie that put Quentin Tarantino's name on the map, Reservoir Dogs.

For some of these flicks, you may still be able to catch them on other streaming platforms even after October. And who knows, eventually we may see these titles find their way back onto Netflix in the coming months. It's anyone's guess, really. In the meantime, why not put your subscription to work by rewatching an old favorite or finally checking out a hyped-up blockbuster before they're gone?

So without further ado, here's what movies to watch before they leave Netflix in October 2023.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

The iconic Ferris Bueller's Day Off from legendary teen-comedy filmmaker John Hughes is ripe for rewatching, especially when you're feeling stuck in the day-to-day grind of work or school. It sees high school senior Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), an unapologetic slacker with a mischievous streak, go to elaborate lengths to ditch school. He ropes his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) into playing hooky, too. The three embark on an adventure in downtown Chicago, crash a parade, get up to no good, and annoy the hell out of Ferris' nemesis, high school principal Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones). Before long, the race is on for Ferris to return home before his parents, sister, or Mr. Rooney discover his absence.

Watch it on Netflix before October 31

The Pink Panther (2006)

As someone who didn't grow up with the Peter Sellers Pink Panther movies, I can't say how Steve Martin's take on the bumbling but kind-hearted Inspector Jacques Clouseau compares. But I can say Martin is hilarious in this franchise reboot.

This time around, the accident-prone inspector sets off to solve the murder of a famous soccer coach and recover the stolen Pink Panther diamond. He gets into the usual hijinks you'd expect, leaning on a combination of slapstick humor, smart writing, and Martin's (intentionally) ridiculously bad French accent for plenty of laughs along the way.

Watch on Netflix before October 31

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Director Joe Wright is often credited as introducing the timeless love story of Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy to a new generation with his take on Jane Austen's much-beloved 1813 novel. The adaptation is also notable for starring a young Keira Knightley, and it earned the English actress a leading actress Oscar nomination at the age of just 20.

To this day, Pride & Prejudice remains a timeless narrative, weaving a compelling story around Elizabeth (Knightley), a spirited young woman in 18th-century England facing pressure from her family to marry into high society to secure a better future. When she meets the dashing Mr. Darcy (Matthew MacFadyen), an undeniable connection sparks between the unlikely pair. However, their budding romance faces numerous challenges just as it begins to flourish.

Watch it on Netflix before October 31

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs is a heist movie without a heist, and that's kind of the point. Without showing us who did what and how it all went belly up, the audience is left just as clueless as the group of criminals at the heart of this movie's nonlinear narrative.

Six men who are strangers to each other band together to carry out an armed robbery on a diamond warehouse. What should be a simple job goes to hell in a handbasket when the cops show up immediately, resulting in a bloody shootout that leaves two of the criminals dead. The remaining four meet at the rendezvous point and deduce that someone must have snitched to the cops, but who? Paranoia sets in and tensions rise amid fantastic banter.

Watch on Netflix before October 31

Collateral (2004)

Collateral is a legendary mash-up between its two leads, Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, in a neo-noir action thriller. Cab driver Max (Foxx) is just an average working man trying to save up enough to launch his own limousine business. But his life takes a turn when he realizes his current fare (Cruise) is a hitman whom he's been chauffeuring from mark to mark on a contract killing spree. Once he figures out the truth, Max must find a way to keep the assassin from spilling even more blood and get word to the police without becoming the next casualty on his hit list.

Watch on Netflix before October 31

Cliffhanger (1993)

Speaking of action movies, another classic is leaving Netflix this month. Sylvester Stallone is in full form in Cliffhanger, where he plays a skilled mountain ranger Gabe Walker haunted by a tragic climbing accident that saw his girlfriend fall to her death. Still filled with remorse, he returns to his ranger station months later intent on leaving the job behind. But just as he's boxing up his things, a distress call comes in to rescue a group of stranded climbers. Gabe begrudgingly tags along only to end up in hot water when they discover the stranded climbers aren't what they seem.

Watch on Netflix before October 31

Coming to America (1988)

Coming to America is an Eddie Murphy comedy classic. In what would become one of Murphy's most iconic characters, he plays Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda who's grown bored of his pampered lifestyle. Frustrated with the prospect of an arranged marriage, he sets off to New York in search of a soul mate who will love him for who is he rather than his status and riches.

While renting an apartment in Queens, Akeem’s quest for a bride is a hilarious trip filled with slapstick humor. The film's enduring reputation is so strong that a sequel was eventually released in 2021 through Prime Video.

Watch on Netflix before October 31

Everything leaving Netflix in October 2023

October 1

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures

The Rental

October 2

Jexi

October 4

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

October 5

American Pie: Girls’ Rules

October 14

Half & Half

One on One

October 31

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands

Key & Peele (Seasons 1–3)

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans (Seasons 1–2)

Victorious (Seasons 1–2)