5 simple tips to save money on your internet bill

Cutting costs on everyday expenses is an easy way to free up some cash, whether it’s to pay down debt or add to your emergency fund. Specifically, saving on your internet bill is easier than you might think. With the tips below, you’ll be able to save money on your internet bills each month.

Don’t worry. Saving money on internet expenses doesn’t always mean you have to sacrifice internet quality. If you’re looking for ways to increase your internet speed without paying a hefty price, check out how to get faster internet at home for free (opens in new tab).

The following tips can help you cut costs on internet bills and put more money in your pocket each month.

Buy your own modem and router

(Image credit: Netgear)

Buying your own modem and router, as opposed to renting, could save you money in the long run. Rental costs typically run from $10 to $15 a month, coming out to around $240 to $360 over the course of the year. You can find a decent modem/router combo for cheaper than this, so if you plan on staying with an internet provider for a while this could be a good way to save money.

Check out the best cable modems (opens in new tab) and best Wi-Fi routers (opens in new tab) for 2022.

Choose the right internet speed

(Image credit: Tapati Rinchumrus/Shutterstock)

Just because internet providers offer high speed plans doesn’t mean you need that level of service. In fact, reducing your internet speed can reduce your monthly internet bill by $26 (opens in new tab) in some cases. Especially if you live in a household with few people and devices, you’ll get along just fine with lower internet speeds. If you’re using the internet for basic tasks, like simple web browsing and sending emails, you won’t have to worry about the quality of your internet being disrupted either.

Bundle services

Bundling your internet with other services, like cable TV or your cell phone, can also help save you money. Many providers offer discounts on various bundles (opens in new tab) that can help you cut costs. However, make sure to not go along with any up-selling your provider might try to do, whether it’s adding on various channels or increasing internet speeds.

Also, keep in mind bundling is only a good option for services you’re already committed to using. So if you solely use streaming services, you wouldn’t necessarily save from paying for an internet and cable TV bundle. If you can cut back on the number of devices in use, you’ll use less bandwidth and save money as well.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Take advantage of government assistance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re struggling to afford internet costs each month, you could be eligible for assistance. The Affordable Connectivity Program (opens in new tab) is an FCC benefit program committed to helping households afford the internet they need. To be eligible for the program, your household income must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (opens in new tab). Additionally, if a member of your household meets one of these criteria (opens in new tab), you’ll also be eligible for assistance.

If you’re eligible for the program, you’ll receive $30 per month for internet services or $75 a month if you live on Tribal lands. Households will also be offered a $100 credit to purchase a computer if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

Negotiate for the best deal

(Image credit: Marilia Castelli)

Before checking out available competitors, you’ll want to first determine what exactly you use the internet for and how many devices you have. From there, you’ll be able to choose the appropriate internet speed for your usage. Once you know this, you can then begin shopping for the best deals by comparing costs against what you’re currently paying. Many providers offer discounted introductory rates. If you find that your current provider is the best option for you, try negotiating with them. You could potentially get a lower monthly price.

Here’s what you’ll need to know when negotiating (opens in new tab).

Monthly bill amount when you signed up

Amounts and reasons for any bill increases

Length, to date, of your subscription

List of any service issues you’ve experienced

Competing plans and sign-up bonuses in your area

Sign-up bonuses your current provider is offering

Mention your good account standing, along with any disappointments or problems you’ve experienced with service. Make sure you’re polite, but insistent.