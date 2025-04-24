Arlo's cheapest home security cameras just got a big upgrade for Apple users

Among the best home security cameras, we've long been fans of Arlo's devices for their excellent video quality. And, because they're not owned by Amazon or Google, they often play nice with both Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Apple.

I say often because, until recently, Arlo's least expensive lineup of cameras — its Essential series — didn't work with Apple Home, but that's finally changed.

Now, second-generation Arlo Essential devices — The Essential Indoor camera ($39), the Essential 2nd Gen ($99), and the Essential XL 2nd Gen ($149) and the Arlo Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) will work with Apple's smart home ecosystem.

Previously, Arlo's higher-end cameras were the only models that were compatible with Apple Home, so it's good to see Arlo's more affordable models get the same capabilities.

However, in order to work with Apple Home, Arlo's cameras will need to first connect to one of Arlo's Base Stations or SmartHubs, the latter of which costs $99 at Arlo.

Once connected, you'll be able to do the following, according to Arlo:

Use Siri to voice control your Arlo devices

View your Arlo device in the Apple Home App

Use Apple TV to view your Arlo device on your TV

View live feeds and screenshots in the Apple Home App

Listen and talk using two-way audio in the Apple Home App

Receive Arlo motion and audio notifications in the Apple Home App

While Arlo's cameras work with Apple Home, they aren't compatible with Apple Secure Video, so you will still need an Arlo subscription in order to save video.

Arlo's plans start at $7.99 per month for a single camera and $17.99 per month for unlimited cameras. When compared with other security camera storage plans, Arlo is among the more expensive options. With that, you get 60 days of video history, as well as person, vehicle, animal, and package detection.

Arlo also has familiar face recognition, as well as a beta feature called Custom Detection, which lets you receive notifications for events you specify, such as a garage door opening.

In the grand scheme of things, Arlo adding Apple Home support for its least expensive cameras isn't a monumental change, but it is good to see that its most accessible devices are gaining additional features.