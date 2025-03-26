Wyze adds AI-powered filter to its security cameras to cut down on notifications that are “no big deal”

News
By published

Get only the most important information from your home security cameras

Wyze Cam v3
(Image credit: Future)

Today, Wyze has announced a new AI-powered feature that adds AI-powered intelligence to its Cam Unlimited Pro subscription. The feature, called “NBD” for no big deal, is a filter that uses AI to intelligently review camera events to determine whether or not they’re worthy of notifying users.

Based on Wyze’s Descriptive Alerts technology, this feature can accurately summarize events when motion is detected and then categorize them on a scale of 1 to 5 to determine if they are worth sending a notification to the user or not. This means that alerts that are sent to the user are ones that are of high importance, and that include plenty of critical detail.

Wyze NBD alerts on a smartphone

(Image credit: Wyze)

The motion events are ranked by the AI on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being events that are determined to be of lower importance or events that are routine. For example, expected activities such as a robot vacuum performing its usual routing cleaning, a bug flying by, cars driving or even the user entering into the room would all rank a 1.

On the other hand, a score of 3 would be events that would warrant the users attention, such as a package delivery or a child crying, while the highest score of 5 would be critical situations such as glass breaking or a stranger lingering near your front door.

Wyze Cam v4
Wyze Cam v4: was $36 now $29 at proof.vanilla.tools

Wyze's tiny indoor/outdoor camera is packed full of features including a motion activated spotlight, a siren, color night vision, two-way audio, and the ability to pair with Alexa and Google assistants. It streams in 2.5 QHD resolution video, has an IP65 weather resistance, and secure cloud recording as well as a microSD card slot. It connects via Bluetooth in moments for an easy set up but will require a power outlet nearby.

View Deal

Wyze has also announced that it will be adding 60 day cloud storage and emergency dispatch directly into the Wyze app to the Cam Unlimited Pro subscription which runs $20/month or $200/year.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Home News
Amber Bouman
Amber Bouman
Senior Editor Security

Amber Bouman is the senior security editor at Tom's Guide where she writes about antivirus software, home security, identity theft and more. She has long had an interest in personal security, both online and off, and also has an appreciation for martial arts and edged weapons. With over two decades of experience working in tech journalism, Amber has written for a number of publications including PC World, Maximum PC, Tech Hive, and Engadget covering everything from smartphones to smart breast pumps. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Home Security
Wyze Cam v3
Wyze adds AI-powered filter to its security cameras to cut down on notifications that are “no big deal”
The Silent Beacon Bluetooth panic button worn on a wrist next to a Fitbit
I tried a physical panic button for 48 hours — and this tiny device already makes me feel safer
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
7 Ring video doorbell tips everyone needs to know
A Tesla Powerwall next to a utility meter on the exterior wall of a green house
I deal with major snowstorms every winter and these Powerwall batteries are a game changer in my home
A Ring Outdoor Cam Plus on an exterior wall
Ring's new Outdoor Cam Plus security camera offers 2K video, better night vision
EufyCam 2C Pro on desk
EufyCam 2C Pro review
Latest in News
Robert Downey Jr. revealed as Doctor Doom for &quot;Avengers: Doomsday&quot;
Marvel reveals 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting — follow the latest updates live
Wyze Cam v3
Wyze adds AI-powered filter to its security cameras to cut down on notifications that are “no big deal”
COLUMBUS, OHIO - JANUARY 26: Amber Glenn skates in the Women&#039;s Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Watch World Figure Skating Championships 2025 online – live stream, schedule, what TV channel is it on?
Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo in &quot;Good American Family&quot; on Hulu
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced in The Last of Us season 2
'The Last of Us' season 2 episode 1 title and runtime revealed
Ensemble cast members of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Residence&quot; cast peak around a doorway
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
More about home security
The Silent Beacon Bluetooth panic button worn on a wrist next to a Fitbit

I tried a physical panic button for 48 hours — and this tiny device already makes me feel safer
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

7 Ring video doorbell tips everyone needs to know

Acer Predator X27U gaming monitor with killer deal tag superimposed

Now's your chance to snag a 1440p OLED gaming monitor for half off at Amazon
See more latest
Most Popular
Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced in The Last of Us season 2
'The Last of Us' season 2 episode 1 title and runtime revealed
Robert Downey Jr. revealed as Doctor Doom for &quot;Avengers: Doomsday&quot;
Marvel reveals 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting — follow the latest updates live
Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo in &quot;Good American Family&quot; on Hulu
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 you need to stream right now
Walter Clayton Jr. #1 of the Florida Gators attempts a shot in the second round of the NCAA Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament in the build up to the March Madness Sweet 16 (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
March Madness Sweet 16 live stream: How to watch 2025 NCAA basketball online, schedule, what TV channel is it on?
Samsung 2025 TVs
Samsung Neo QLED prices and release dates drop: here’s when you can buy them
COLUMBUS, OHIO - JANUARY 26: Amber Glenn skates in the Women&#039;s Free Skate during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Nationwide Arena on January 26, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Watch World Figure Skating Championships 2025 online – live stream, schedule, what TV channel is it on?
Ensemble cast members of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Residence&quot; cast peak around a doorway
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
DeepSeek login in page displayed on smartphone
DeepSeek R1 just got even smarter with a new upgrade — here's what's changed
AI Mode of google search
Google’s making it easier to start new AI Mode searches — here’s how
Gemini logo on smartphone
Google Gemini Gems now available to all users without a subscription