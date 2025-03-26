Wyze adds AI-powered filter to its security cameras to cut down on notifications that are “no big deal”

Today, Wyze has announced a new AI-powered feature that adds AI-powered intelligence to its Cam Unlimited Pro subscription. The feature, called “NBD” for no big deal, is a filter that uses AI to intelligently review camera events to determine whether or not they’re worthy of notifying users.

Based on Wyze’s Descriptive Alerts technology, this feature can accurately summarize events when motion is detected and then categorize them on a scale of 1 to 5 to determine if they are worth sending a notification to the user or not. This means that alerts that are sent to the user are ones that are of high importance, and that include plenty of critical detail.

(Image credit: Wyze)

The motion events are ranked by the AI on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being events that are determined to be of lower importance or events that are routine. For example, expected activities such as a robot vacuum performing its usual routing cleaning, a bug flying by, cars driving or even the user entering into the room would all rank a 1.

On the other hand, a score of 3 would be events that would warrant the users attention, such as a package delivery or a child crying, while the highest score of 5 would be critical situations such as glass breaking or a stranger lingering near your front door.

Wyze has also announced that it will be adding 60 day cloud storage and emergency dispatch directly into the Wyze app to the Cam Unlimited Pro subscription which runs $20/month or $200/year.

