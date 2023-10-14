5 movies to stream right now on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more

Another weekend is here, and with it the same question that plagues the VOD era: What to watch? With so many great options on Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, narrowing down the best movies is no small task.

So let us do the work for you. We've curated a list of the five best movies to kick off your weekend; it's a mix of old and new that's sure to have something for everyone. And since we're getting close to Halloween, we'd be remiss not to include a scary movie or two. The cult classic horror movie It Follows has returned to Netflix, or you can catch Michale Keaton's iconic performance in Beetlejuice on Max for something a little more "spooky vibes" and less "nightmare fuel."

As far as new movies go, Tom Cruise is back in another high-stakes adventure in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which hits premium video on demand, while Jamie Foxx battles wits in the courtroom in the legal dramedy The Burial on Prime Video.

Here are our top picks for what to watch on streaming this weekend.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Digital)

Tom Cruise is back as cinema’s greatest superspy, Ethan Hunt. The seventh installment in the long-running blockbuster franchise, and the first half of a two-part saga, Dead Reckoning Part One sees Hunt and his team — Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) — return for all the high-octane car chases, daring stunts, and elaborate fight sequences you'd expect.

This time around, the crew is crisscrossing the globe in search of two interlocking keys that, when combined, grant access to a deadly artificial intelligence dubbed “the Entity." Just about every nation on the planet is racing to get their hands on this thing, including a ghost from Hunt's past. Sure, the story is on the ridiculous side, but that matters little when the film is so damn fun.

Buy and watch on Amazon or Apple

The Burial (Prime Video)

From a heart-stopping action thriller to a lively courtroom drama. Jamie Foxx's charisma is in full force in The Burial, where he stars as the rich and flashy Florida attorney Willie Gary.

In this legal dramedy loosely based on a true story, Willie represents the cash-strapped local business owner (Tommy Lee Jones) of a Mississippi funeral home in a bid to take on a corporate "deathcare" behemoth. Its two lead actors are joined by a first-rate supporting cast, with Jurnee Smollett as Gary's female counterpart for the defense and Bill Camp as the villain, a corrupt corporate bigwig threatening a family business. It's the type of David vs. Goliath crowd-pleaser that you’ve likely already seen before, but its smart writing and performances may just win you over all the same.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Beetlejuice (Max)

The Beetlejuice musical may be making headlines for unexpected reasons, but Max has the Tim Burton classic just in time for Halloween. But be quick about it: It's leaving the streaming service at the end of October.

Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis play Adam and Barbara Maitland, a recently deceased couple cursed to spend the next 125 years haunting their old home. When Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones), Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara) and Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) suddenly move in and turn their house into a pastel nightmare, they call in Michael Keaton's Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice), a scummy, bug-eating ghoul and "bio-exorcist," to scare them away. The eccentric characters and quirky, gothic visuals have made this spooky comedy into a cult classic. And one that's definitely worth revisiting this spooky season.

Streaming now on Max

Sicario (Prime Video)

Before Denis Villeneuve took on Dune and Blade Runner 2049, the master of thrills knocked it out of the park with one of his earlier Hollywood forays: Sicario. This crime thriller stars some of the best actors working today, including Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin, in a gripping drama that plays out amid an escalating drug war along the U.S.-Mexico border.

After a raid on a Sonora Cartel safe house turns deadly, FBI agent Kate Macer (Blunt) joins a secretive government task force led by enigmatic CIA agent Matt Graver (Brolin) and Mexican operative Alejandro Gillick (Del Toro). As Kate gets increasingly wrapped up in their dangerous operations hunting down the cartel's leaders, she begins to doubt her own moral compass and questions whether the ends justify the means.

Streaming now on Prime Video

It Follows (Netflix)

One of the most acclaimed horror movies of the last decade, It Follows returns to Netflix just in time for spooky season. Its premise is as simple as it is terrifying: a supernatural entity relentlessly stalks its victims.

But instead of hiding under beds or lurking in corners, this monster simply follows, disguised as anyone under the sun. This gives the movie's gorgeous wide shots a pervading sense of tension as you begin to eye every background character with suspicion. The only way to rid yourself of this curse is to have sex with another individual to pass the nightmare onto them, and that’s the impossible choice that protagonist Jay (Maika Monroe) faces.

It Follows is also eerie for its timelessness. The odd tech and gadgets seen throughout the film place feel both familiar and alien, placing it outside of any real place on the timeline, and the kids don't exactly use any slang that makes the movie feel modern or old.

Streaming now on Netflix