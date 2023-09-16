5 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max and more

This fall already promises to be a packed season for movies coming to Netflix, Max, Hulu and more of the best streaming services. Easily at the top of this weekend's watch list is the digital release of Barbie, the bedazzled blockbuster that broke box office records this summer.

Now you can experience Barbie's journey to the real world for the first time (or for the second or third) from the comfort of your own home. It's joined by some other strong contenders for your next movie night, like the mind-bending thriller Source Code, which landed on Max this month, and Sandra Bullock's heartfelt comedy Miss Congeniality on Netflix, among others.

If you're on the hunt for your next movie night flick, look no further. Here are the best movies new to streaming that deserve a place on your to-watch list.

Barbie (Digital)

Greta Gerwig’s fever dream of a film has transcended into a pop culture sensation, giving rise to countless memes and amassing a staggering $1 billion in global box office earnings. Movie screenings turned into communal experiences, an excuse to deck yourself out in pink from head to toe and start an endless echo of "Hi Barbie!" with other theatergoers.

Now you can enjoy the adventure from home. Barbie, portrayed by Margot Robbie, appears to have it all in Barbie Land: the perfect life, her dream house and her dream boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling). Little known fact: His job is beach. Just beach.

However, when an existential crisis strikes, Barbie embarks on a journey into the unfamiliar outside world. There she runs face first into the uncomfortable truth that Barbie isn't the death knell for sexism and patriarchy she'd always been told. It’s a feminist wake-up call that doesn’t preach or pander, tempered by a cheeky and often surrealist sense of humor that's positively infectious.

Buy and watch on Amazon or Apple

A Million Miles Away (Prime Video)

If you'd rather stick a little closer to home than Barbie Land, Prime Video recently added A Million Miles Away, a charming biopic inspired by the real-life story of NASA flight engineer José Hernández.

He's portrayed by Michael Peña, a staple in Prime Video's Jack Ryan series, in a touching exploration of family relationships and perseverance. The Mexican-American farmworker’s journey to become an astronaut begins in a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, and moves to the fields of the San Joaquin Valley before ultimately shooting for the stars. Well, not the literal stars per say, but rather 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station.

With the support of his parents, relatives and teachers, José harnesses his boundless determination and relentless drive to achieve his seemingly impossible goal.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Source Code (Max)

For something a little more action-packed, look no further than Source Code, a 2011 thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a soldier caught up in a mind-bending government experiment.

Helicopter pilot Colter Stevens (Gyllenhaal) is drafted into a top-secret military operation that allows him to experience the last few minutes in the life of a school teacher who dies in a train explosion. His primary objective in reliving her final moments is to uncover the identity of the elusive bomber and thwart future attacks.

Directed by Duncan Jones, the visionary behind the critically acclaimed 2009 sci-fi film Moon, Source Code is a smart and pulse-pounding thrill ride that will have you second-guessing what will happen next right up until the end credits. What begins as a seemingly straightforward mission quickly turns into something much, much more complicated as Colter unravels the truth behind it all.

Streaming now on Max

Miss Congeniality (Netflix)

Sandra Bullock is at her best as the uncouth but charming FBI Special Agent Gracie Hart in Miss Congeniality. An unapologetic tomboy, her life is turned upside-down when she must trade in her shapeless suits for flashy gowns and bikinis after she's assigned to go undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States beauty pageant.

But this diamond in the rough is in desperate need of a makeover. Fast. Enter pageant coach Victor Melling (Michael Caine), who has his work cut out for him. As Gracie learns to navigate the world of glitz, glamour, and cutthroat competition, she forms unlikely bonds with her fellow contestants that challenge her initial stereotypes about the whole pageant song and dance. All while looking for a domestic terrorist who has threatened to blow up the event.

Streaming now on Netflix

Love, Simon (Hulu)

Love, Simon is a coming-of-age gay love story based on Becky Albertalli's popular YA novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. And while it's not the first of its kind to get the big screen treatment, it is the first to be made by a major studio and see mainstream success.

The titular Simon (Nick Robinson) is a closeted high school student who befriends an anonymous gay classmate over email who uses the pseudonym Blue. Like Simon, Blue is also grappling with his identity, and the two end up falling for each other as they grow closer.

Things take a dramatic turn when a school play castmate discovers Simon's emails and threatens to out him. Simon is forced to overcome his fears about telling his family and friends the truth about who he is. All the while working to uncover the true identity of his mysterious crush.

Streaming now on Hulu