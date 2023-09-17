5 best comedy movies on Hulu to stream right now

Hulu is a destination for comedy when it comes to movies, TV shows, and original content. The streaming site doesn’t put itself in a box, either. Whether you’re looking for a nihilistic rom-com, a protagonist you loathe or some wholesome (and not-so-wholesome) family films, Hulu has you covered.

The streamer is binge-watch heaven, where you can stream a slew of whatever films or TV genres you’re in the mood for — with eerily accurate suggestions for your next binge once you’re done. Between Hulu originals like Palm Springs and Not Okay to classics like Meet the Parents, these are the best comedy movies on Hulu to stream right now.

Palm Springs

Palm Springs isn’t your grandma’s time loop movie. The 2020 Hulu original puts a modern spin on the age-old tale of repeating the same day over — usually to learn a lesson or become a better person. Palm Springs is more concerned with tackling the point of existence than digging into how someone can better infuse compassion into their lives. The film hinges on science rather than a cosmic game of chicken as it plays out its dark rom-com storyline.

Saturday Night Live’s Andy Samberg stars as Nyles — and his name’s similarity to the word “nihilistic” isn’t lost on viewers. Meanwhile, Cristin Milloti plays Sarah while their characters fall in love during a wedding that just. won’t. end. Palm Springs also has an incredible secondary cast with actors like Tyler Hoechlin, J.K. Simmons, and Peter Gallagher. Director Max Barbakow co-wrote the movie alongside Andy Siara.

Watch on Hulu

We’re the Millers

Not all family movies need to be wholesome tear-jerkers. We’re the Millers puts a chaotic spin on family movies — and it’s definitely not a film you want to watch with your parents.

It’s a tale as old as time: A drug dealer (Jason Sudeikis) teams up with a stripper (Jennifer Aniston), a homeless teenage girl (Emma Roberts), and a nerdy teen boy (Will Poulter) to smuggle drugs across the border under the guise of a vanilla All-American family. Add in the likes of Ed Helms as a drug lord and you’ve got a pretty epic comedy.

Watch on Hulu

Not Okay

Raise your hand if you’re not okay with the on-screen tag-team duo Dylan O’Brien and Zoey Deutch (and by not okay we mean very okay). The actors first starred together in the film The Outfit, later moving on to the Hulu original Not Okay.

O’Brien takes on the role of the absolutely unhinged influencer and stoner extraordinaire Colin. And let’s face it: Even when O’Brien played an ancient demon in Teen Wolf, fans couldn’t help lowkey rooting for him. Yet Colin is the absolute worst, and it’s a truly impressive feat if O’Brien fans are in any way charmed by his character. Similarly, the ever-charismatic Deutch plays Danni — a wannabe writer who fakes being the victim of a bombing in Paris. Yeah, Danni sucks, too.

Danni’s rise from low-level photo editor to a world-renowned writer and the face of the anti-gun movement isn’t a story of redemption, and that’s what makes it so great. Some characters don’t deserve a redemption arc. And really, the fact that O’Brien and Deutch can make us hate their characters so viscerally is a testament to their acting chops given their usually fun and charming energy.

Watch on Hulu

Meet the Parents

Meet the Parents is an oldie but a goodie. The 2000 movie chronicles the trials of meeting your girlfriend’s parents — especially when she has an overprotective (and downright scary) doting dad.

Ben Stiller plays Greg Focker: a loving boyfriend with a surname that launches quite a few jokes throughout the film and its sequel. Meanwhile, Teri Polo plays Stiller’s on-screen girlfriend Pam Byrnes. The rest of the Byrnes family includes names like Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Nicole DeHuff, and Jon Abrahams. Naturally, the film has some outdated humor (it’s over 20 years old, after all), but it still holds up as a fun family flick.

Watch on Hulu

The Hating Game

If you’re looking for a raunchy workplace rom-com, The Hating Game is the way to go. The film, based on the Sally Thorne book by the same name, cranks up the enemies-to-lovers trope to 11. The film is hyper-focused on book publishing coworkers Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) and Joshua Templeton (Austin Stowell), whose chemistry is as palpable as their fake hatred for each other.

Naturally, this isn’t a ‘get enraptured by the plot’ kind of movie. It delivers precisely what it promises: steamy hijinx, workplace feuding, and a progression of, ‘Wait, I actually like you’ moments between the two leads. And, of course, they’re only allowed to fight with each other.

Watch on Hulu