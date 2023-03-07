2 million Cosori air fryers recalled — how to get a free replacement

If you own a Cosori air fryer, don't use it until you read this.

Cosori, which makes some of the most popular air fryers sold on Amazon and other online retailers, has issued a recall of around two million of its air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The recall, which was issued on February 23, 2023, occurred as a result of "205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking" due to a wire connection that can overheat inside the unit, according to the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission (opens in new tab).

According to the CPSC, there were 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.

Cosori air fryer recall models

The affected Cosori air fryer models are below and you can find the model name on the bottom of the unit:

CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

The models in question were sold from June 2018 through December 2022 at Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores, and online at Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com and Woot.com.

How to get a replacement Cosori air fryer

The good news is that Cosori will replace your air fryer free of charge. Simply go to recall.cosori.com, and provide your contact information, and submit photos of the recalled unit with the cord cut off. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

You can also contact Cosori directly at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com or online at www.recall.cosori.com.

If you go to www.cosori.com, click on the “Important Voluntary Safety Recall. Learn More” banner at the bottom of the page.