What is the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper and should you buy one?

The low price of the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper means it's ideal for adding comfort to your bed on a tight budget. It's an Amazon best-seller, and you can currently buy a Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Topper for as low as $39.99 at Amazon, with a queen-size 2" model priced at $59.99. But it this cheap topper worth the money?

Choosing the best mattress topper for your bed will transform your mattress, prolonging its lifespan and boosting its pressure relief. Mattress toppers like the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper are also much cheaper than buying one of our top picks from this year's best mattress guide.

However, choose the wrong bed topper and it can make your current mattress feel worse. That's why we've put the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper under the microscope to see whether you should add it your basket (and bed) in the upcoming Black Friday mattress topper sales .

Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: Overview

Pros Available in a wide range of sizes

A top-rated Amazon bestseller

Available in two thickness options Cons Not supportive enough for some

May not be the most durable

The Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is one of the best cheap mattress toppers under $50 on Amazon. It's a popular choice, with an overall 4.4 star rating from a whopping 125,546 customer reviews (as of October 2024) on Amazon. While discounts on this bed topper aren't infrequent you can sometimes find deals on Amazon, along with the occasional 20% off sale over at Linenspa.

Like the best memory foam mattress toppers on the market, the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam topper uses gel-infused memory foam to provide both body-hugging softness and cooling properties. It's available in two thicknesses (2" or 3") and also comes in a variety of sizes, including more obscure options such as Short Queen or Full XL.

However, bear in mind that a topper this cheap will not provide the advanced features of a more expensive alternative. The average lifespan of a mattress topper made from memory foam is between two to five years, and we expect the Linenspa to sit at the lower end of this scale. It won't last as long as a premium latex topper, for instance. The plush memory foam may also lack support for stomach sleepers and those with a heavier build.

Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper: from $39.99 at Linenspa

There's currently no deal on the Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper, but we have seen discounts up to 15% and 20% off in the past. Regardless of sales, you'll also get free shipping, a 3-year warranty, and 30-day returns, but no sleep trial is available.

Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: Price & Trial

(Image credit: Linenspa)

The best-selling mattress toppers on Amazon tend to fall in the budget price bracket, and the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is no exception. Here's a breakdown of the sizes and prices for the 2" model of the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper:

Twin: $39.99

$39.99 Twin XL: $42.99

$42.99 Full: $49.99

$49.99 Full XL: $59.99

$59.99 Queen: $59.99

$59.99 Short queen: $62.99

$62.99 King: $79.99

$79.99 Cal king: $79.99

We saw savings on this bed topper during the recent October Prime Day sales at Amazon, and we've also previously spotted 15% and 20% discounts over at Linenspa. However, whether you're able to snag a deal or not, the Linenspa mattress topper will always be a budget-friendly option.

Also, while we typically encourage shoppers to buy their mattress toppers directly from the brand to take advantage of sleep trials, Linenspa doesn't offer a trial period (just 30-day returns, like Amazon). With that in mind, it doesn't make much difference where you buy — so shop around for a sale.

Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: Design & materials

Available in 2" or 3" depths in a range of sizes (including Short Queen)

Made up of memory foam infused with cooling gel

No cover is included

(Image credit: LInenspa)

The Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper has a relatively simple design that's comparable to other affordable cooling gel mattress toppers. It consists of a 2" or 3" thick slab of heat-dissipating gel-infused memory foam, which you can get in a variety of sizes including short queen, full XL, and small single.

One downside is that no cover is included, but you can add one for an additional cost (and there's often a discounted topper and cover bundle available on Amazon). Whether you get a cover or not, the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Topper does not have anchor straps, but this shouldn't be a deal breaker. Even some premium bed toppers don't provide these.

Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: comfort & support

(Image credit: Linenspa)

Plenty of user reviews say the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is perfect for softening a hard mattress thanks to its plush memory foam. With these verdicts in mind, we recommend the topper to those who need to add pressure relief to a too-firm mattress, as well as side sleepers who need some give around the shoulders. However, its plushness may be a problem for heavier bodies or those who sleep on their back and stomach.

There's also some mixed reviews regarding off-gassing, with some saying that there's a strong chemical smell. Durability also appears to be an issue — but that's to be expected from a cheap memory mattress topper. However, one thing to note is that some found this "cooling" mattress topper to either have a neutral temperature or sleep too warm.

Should you buy the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper?

Buy the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper if...

✅ You're on a tight budget: One of the biggest draws of the Linenspa Mattress Topper is its incredibly low price, allowing you to transform a bed on a budget.

✅ You need to soften a hard bed: User reviews love the plushness of this topper, adding that it makes hard beds more comfortable.

✅ You sleep on your side: The body-contouring memory foam is great for those who need to soothe pressure points in their shoulders, hips, and knees.

Don't buy the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper if...

❌ You sleep on your back or stomach: The softness of the Linenspa Topper may not be supportive enough in the lumbar region for back and stomach sleepers. We recommend the Saatva Graphite Mattress Topper for back sleepers.

❌ You want a long-lasting bed topper with advanced cooling: It may have a low price, but if you need a mattress topper that will last for 5 years and provides advanced cooling for hot sleepers, this topper isn't for you.

❌ You want to add support to a too-soft mattress: This memory foam mattress topper is definitely for adding softness to a firm bed, not vice versa. Opt instead for a firm feel, such as the Viscosoft Active Cooling Mattress Topper.