Whether you know for sure that you have bed bugs or dust mites living in your bed sheets or are just exploring preventative measures to make sure they never can, you might be wondering how to get rid of dust mites and bed bugs from your bedding.



Washing your bed sheets and pillows on a hot wash is an effective way to kill bed bugs and dust mites in their tracks — but what if a hot wash isn't an option?



If your bedding is made from delicate fabrics like silk or cotton satin or you've invested in one of the best pillows for your sleep style, the chances are that they won't be able to withstand being washed at a high temperature.



If hot washing isn't an option (checking the care label will clarify that for you), we've identified four other ways to get rid of dust mites and bed bugs from your bedding. Let's take a look...

When shouldn’t you hot-wash your bed sheets and pillows?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using hot water might seem the easiest way to clean your bedsheets and pillows to get rid of the dust, oil and mites but experts say this is a recipe for disaster. Warm water is recommended instead, since washing your sheets consistently in hot temperatures will wear out the fabric, causing it to shrink or fade over time.

This is especially true for your more expensive bedding crafted from delicate materials like silk or satin or down, which cannot tolerate extreme heat or a rough wash cycles.

It is wise to always check the care labels first and clean them accordingly. If your bedding does not come with any, it's best to soak them in cold water first (mixed with a mild detergent) and then wash them in a warm temperature (140°F.)

4 ways to get rid of dust mites and bed bugs from your bedding

1. Freeze your bedding

Bed bugs and dust mites cannot tolerate survive in extremely low temperatures. Placing your bed sheets and pillows into a freezer which is set at zero degrees (32°F) or lower will kill dust mites and bed bugs in the same way a hot wash will.

Unlike treating them using hot water, which takes as long as a wash cycle, freezing your bedding to get rid of bugs and mites will take longer. It is recommended to leave your bedding in the freezer for 24 hours while bulkier products requires more time.



After this time, wash and dry your bedding as per the care label instructions.

2. Put them in the dryer

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Placing your bed sheet in a tumble dryer for 30-minutes is another option. Set it to the highest possible temperature that your sheets can withstand.



However, if your bed sheets and pillows are delicate enough to not tolerate a hot wash, it's unlikely that you will be able to raise the temperature high enough to kill bed bugs and dust mites without damaging your bedding.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Spray bedding with rubbing alcohol

Rubbing alcohol (or isopropyl alcohol) can kill live bed bugs and their eggs by destroying their outer skeletons. Being a desiccant (a substance which absorbs any moisture), it then effectively dries out their insides, which kills them completely. As well as being effective, rubbing alcohol is also inexpensive.

However, this is not a one-stop solution if you're dealing with a large scale issue. This is because rubbing alcohol only works on bugs and mites it is directly in contact with — meaning those that are visible on the surface.



Mites and bed bugs are nocturnal creatures and are known to hide away in small crevices, making it tricky to spot them. It's important to note that isopropyl alcohol is extremely flammable and spraying generously on your bedding creates a fire hazard, so proceed with caution.

4. Steam clean your bed sheets and pillows

(Image credit: Future)

A mattress steam cleaner will kill bed bugs and dust mites through heat exposure, without subjecting your bedding to a prolonged hot wash.



Follow the product instructions and set the steamer to a temperature between 160°F and 180°F. Make sure you cover the entire surface to get the mites, bugs and their eggs.

Vacuum after steaming to collect the dead mites using a HEPA filter (High Efficiency Particulate Air which can trap smaller particles) and throw away the bag outside to prevent any spreading.

How to prevent dust mites and bed bugs from infesting your bed

Prevention is always better than cure. Follow this measures to stop a bed bug and dust mite infestation in their tracks:

Invest in hypoallergenic sheets and pillows

Popular bedding brands use high-quality hypoallergenic materials to craft their sheets and covers. Fabrics like silk, cotton, bamboo and tencel are preferred due to their anti-bacterial and anti-dust properties.

Most of our top pillow picks are made from hypoallergenic materials, which deter common allergens including dust mites. If bed bugs and dust mites are a concern, the best mattress protector for you will be a fully zippered encasement which offers 360 degree protection and keeps pests firmly locked out.

Reduce humidity in your bedroom

Dust mites and bed bugs thrive in warm humid conditions. Pull back your covers, open your bedroom window and allow air to flow through the room. As well as reducing humidity, studies show that a well ventilated room can improve your overall sleep quality, so it's win-win.

If you live in an area of high humidity, it's worth thinking about buying one of the best dehumidifiers. This will remove all traces of moisture in your bedroom and make it a less conducive environment for pests like dust mites and bed bugs to survive.

Wash your sheets weekly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We come in direct contact with our sheets and pillow covers every day for up to 8 hours during the night (or more.) Dust mites feed on our dead skin cells, which collect on our sleeping surface over time.

Added to this is a mix of dust, our sweat and body oils, pet dander or pollen which can interfere with our sleep and even cause skin irritation like rashes or breakouts. Washing your sheets once a week is therefore recommended to ensure a clean and restful sleep all night long.



After washing, dry your bedding in the sun. UV rays from the sun are a natural cleaning aid, and is effective against bacteria, common allergens and dust mites.

Vacuum your mattress regularly

(Image credit: Future)

It is really tempting to change just the sheets and covers and ignore your mattress. However, if bed bugs and dust mites have infiltrated your bed sheets, the chances are that they're in your mattress too. If you've invested in one of the best mattresses for your sleep style, you'll want to address this ASAP.

It is recommended that you vacuum your mattress once a month to remove the allergens and keep pests at bay. You can even invest in a portable mattress steam cleaner to effectively get rid of mites and bugs.

We advise deep cleaning your mattress every six months, especially if you're someone prone to allergies.