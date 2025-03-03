Huge DreamCloud flash sale discounts queen hybrid mattress to just $699 with $599 of free bedding
DreamCloud has launched a flash sale, with up to $599 worth of free bedding accessories with every mattress purchase at DreamCloud. That means that you can buy a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid mattress, plus get a free mattress protector, sheet set and two cooling pillows, for $699.
We rate the DreamCloud as one of the best mattresses of the year, thanks to its premium build, excellent overall comfort and sheer value for money. This current DreamCloud mattress sale isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year (that was $665 for a queen.)
However, if you’re looking to overhaul your entire sleep set up for spring, this mattress sale is an excellent opportunity to get everything you need in one hit — but we doubt it will be live for long. Is the DreamCloud Hybrid right for you? Let’s take a closer look.
DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: twin was $1,148 now $419 at DreamCloud Sleep
Like the best hybrid mattresses, the DreamCloud is a top all-rounder combining amazing comfort with excellent support and a luxurious build. During her DreamCloud mattress review, our lead tester noted its ability to effectively relieve aches and pains. It boasts reliable temperature regulation and, at 8 out of 10 for firmness, is best suited to back and stomach sleepers. If you buy now, you'll get a free bedding bundle worth $599 included with your purchase, including a mattress protector, a sheet set and two cooling pillows. Plus, it has excellent benefits, with a 365-night sleep trial, and lifetime warranty. Unfortunately, the MSRP has risen by about $50, going from $649 to $699.
DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress: twin from $299 + free bedding at DreamCloud Sleep
If you prefer the sink-in feel of the best memory foam mattresses, the DreamCloud Memory Foam is a worthy contender. This budget-friendly mattress is constructed with seven layers of foam, including a 2.5" therapeutic gel memory foam for adaptive support. The free bedding bundle is a huge bonus with this mattress, offering $599 worth of bedding including a mattress protector, a sheet set and cooling pillows. It includes some industry-leading benefits as standard, including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free delivery.
User score: ★★★★½ (9,065 reviews)
DreamCloud Hybrid Premier Mattress: twin from $799 + free bedding at DreamCloud Sleep
This enhanced version of the hybrid mattress adds extra foams and springs to create an even more luxurious feel. It offers excellent pressure relief and full-body support, earning high praise in our DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress review. Although motion isolation could be improved, it is still an all-round great performer at a highly competitive price. Like the original Hybrid, the MSRP has gone up slightly, rising from $949 for a queen up to $999. It's great value and the free bedding bundle sweetens the deal with $599 worth of freebies. Again, this includes a mattress protector, a sheet set and cooling pillows.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (5,356 reviews)
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.
