How to get the cheapest price on the Nolah Evolution Hybrid mattress in this weekend's sale

The Nolah Evolution Hybrid is a luxury mattress designed to offer pressure relief and cooling for comfier sleep. This weekend is a good time to buy it too as the MSRP for all sizes has fallen by $200. From today you can buy a queen Evolution Hybrid for $1,374 (was $1,899) at Nolah thanks to a 25% discount plus an extra $50 off when you enter the code ABC50 at checkout. That's the cheapest price we've seen in months.

Testers for our Nolah Evolution mattress review said it has great pressure relief (for comfier sleep) and motion isolation, making it suitable for couples. Customers also rate it for hip and back pain relief while sleeping. You can buy the Nolah Evolution in three firmness options which matches the level of customisation offered by the Saatva Classic our top-rated mattress of the year for all sleepers.

This 25% off plus an extra $50 offer from Nolah is a standout among this month's mattress sales and a great option for couples shopping for a new bed.

Nolah Evolution: twin was $1,499 now $924.25 at Nolah

The Evolution comes in three firmness options to suit different sleep needs. While our reviewers enjoyed its pressure relief and motion isolation they said it has mediocre edge support, so we recommend the Saatva Classic (from $1,099 at Saatva) if you want a luxury hybrid with great perimeter support. As for cooling, it's good but not great on the Nolah, so hot sleepers might want to consider the Bear Elite Hybrid (from $1,231 at Bear) instead. Otherwise the Nolah Evolution is a comfy mattress for bedsharing combi sleepers with aches and pains. With the drop in MSRP, plus 25% off and an extra $50 with the code ABC50 you can buy a queen Evolution for $1,374 (was $1,899). That's a good price for a top-rated hybrid mattress. You'll also get a 120-night trial, free shipping, and a lifetime warranty. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★★

Have different sleep needs? Try these...

Nolah Natural: twin was $1,499 now $1,074 at Nolah Mattress

The Nolah Natural is the brand's eco-friendly mattress, made using GOLS-certified organic latex and other natural materials. Its durable and high-quality materials make this a joy to sleep on, combining organic latex, cotton and wool over recycled steel coils, providing natural temperature regulation and a durable build. With the discount code ABC50, you can get a queen size for just $1,524 (was $2,099). Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★★

Nolah Original: twin was $1,449 now $1,037 at Nolah Mattress

The most affordable mattress in Nolah's range, but it still offers a comfortable hybrid feel. The Nolah Original combines AirFoam ICE with targeted flexibility and firmness, making it a good mattress for side sleepers. An infusion of copper is there to help dissipate heat, keeping hot sleepers cooler in bed. With the code ABC50 a queen Nolah Original drops to $1,037 (was $1,449). User reviews: ★★★★★