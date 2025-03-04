Buy a DreamCloud mattress and get a free bedding bundle worth $599 in time limited sale

Deals
By
published

A queen DreamCloud hybrid mattress drops to $699 and comes with $599 worth of free bedding in epic new sale

DreamCloud mattress
(Image credit: DreamCloud Sleep)

If you're looking to update your sleep set up for spring, you've picked an excellent time. DreamCloud has launched an epic flash sale, which means that you can get a free bedding bundle worth $599 with every mattress at DreamCloud.

The DreamCloud is one of the best mattresses on the market today for all sleepers, thanks to its high quality build, outstanding comfort and excellent year-round value.

DreamCloud mattress sales rarely deviate from their 50% off reduction. However, for a limited time, you'll get 50% off plus a free bedding bundle worth $599. That means that you can buy a queen DreamCloud hybrid mattress for $699 at DreamCloud, and get a sheet set, mattress protector and two cooling pillows for thrown in for free.

DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: twin was $1,148 now $419 at DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: twin was $1,148 now $419 at DreamCloud
As one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy, the 12" DreamCloud combines luxury comfort with premium materials and reliable support. Our lead tester for our DreamCloud mattress review praised its ability to sooth aches and pains, regulate temperature overnight and minimize motion transfer. That's why we also rate it as the best mattress in a box of the year. Plus, it comes with industry leading benefits, such as free shipping, a 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty. Buying now means you'll get a bedding bundle worth $599 included with your purchase. That means you'll get a mattress protector, a sheet set and two cooling pillows for free. Granted, the price of a queen has crept up slightly from $665 to $699, but it remains an excellent value mattress.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★★ (3,600+ reviews)

View Deal

Looking for a premium DreamCloud mattress deal? Try this...

DreamCloud Hybrid Premier Mattress: twin from $799 + free bedding at DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Premier Mattress: twin from $799 + free bedding at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud Hybrid Premier is a luxurious upgrade on the standard hybrid, sporting extra foams to create a premium sleep experience. During our DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress review, our lead tester noted its five-star hotel levels of luxe at a competitive price. Excellent temperature regulation, sturdy edge support and soothing pressure relief for both side and back sleepers, the Premier is an reliable all-rounder. Like the original Hybrid, the evergreen sale price has risen slightly from $949 for a queen to $999. It's still exceptional value, even before you factor in the free bedding bundle worth $599. Again, this includes a mattress protector, a sheet set and cooling pillows.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (5,356 reviews)

View Deal
See more Mattress Deals
Eve Davies
Eve Davies
Sleep Staff Writer

Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
DreamCloud mattress
Huge DreamCloud flash sale discounts queen hybrid mattress to just $699 with $599 of free bedding
DreamCloud deals
DreamCloud mattress sales for March 2025: 50% off mattresses plus $599 worth of free bedding
DreamCloud mattress
The DreamCloud is ideal for side sleepers who like firm mattresses — and a queen is on sale for $665
The image shows the Nectar Classic mattress in a neutral bedroom with red, white and blue cushions placed on top in celebration of Presidents&#039; Dat
Huge Nectar flash sale discounts queen mattress to just $649 with $599 of free bedding
The dreamcloud mattress on a bed frame in a spacious bedroom
This DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is one of the best deals in the after Christmas sales
Two women sit on the Nectar Luxe Memory Foam Mattress in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s Guide Act Fast deals graphic (right)
This Nectar flash sale is the best I've seen — up to 50% off mattresses plus free $599 bedding bundle
Latest in Mattresses
DreamCloud mattress
Buy a DreamCloud mattress and get a free bedding bundle worth $599 in time limited sale
A white pillow with blue edges placed on the bed
Cloud 9 releases AI-developed pillow for unparalleled support for all sleepers — and it's already $20 off
DreamCloud mattress
Huge DreamCloud flash sale discounts queen hybrid mattress to just $699 with $599 of free bedding
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The Saatva Classic mattress is up to $449 off in the brand’s end of winter sale, but is that good value?
The image shows the Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology on the left and the Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow on the right in a side by side comparison
Casper Hybrid with Snow Technology vs Beckham Hotel Collection: Which pillow is right for your sleep?
The Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress in a luxury bedroom with a blue price drop sale badge overlaid
How to get the cheapest price on the Nolah Evolution Hybrid mattress in this weekend's sale
Latest in Deals
DreamCloud mattress
Buy a DreamCloud mattress and get a free bedding bundle worth $599 in time limited sale
Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto
Our favorite air purifier has dropped in price — just in time for allergy season
MacBook Pro M4 on desk
Epic Apple MacBook sale is live — shop the best deals from $629 right now
Sony Bravia 9 TV shown in living room
Epic Sony sale just went live at Best Buy — save up to $700 off Bravia TVs
Yeti deals
Epic YETI sale is live on Amazon — 13 drinkware deals I’d shop from $17
Marmot Deals
Marmot’s sale section just restocked — shop my 11 favorite deals from $34
More about mattresses
A white pillow with blue edges placed on the bed

Cloud 9 releases AI-developed pillow for unparalleled support for all sleepers — and it's already $20 off
DreamCloud mattress

Huge DreamCloud flash sale discounts queen hybrid mattress to just $699 with $599 of free bedding
Android 12

Google March Android Security Update fixes two high severity vulnerabilities — update now
See more latest
Most Popular
Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto
Our favorite air purifier has dropped in price — just in time for allergy season
MacBook Pro M4 on desk
Epic Apple MacBook sale is live — shop the best deals from $629 right now
Sony Bravia 9 TV shown in living room
Epic Sony sale just went live at Best Buy — save up to $700 off Bravia TVs
Yeti deals
Epic YETI sale is live on Amazon — 13 drinkware deals I’d shop from $17
Anker Soundcore P20i
The Soundcore P20i are excellent everyday earbuds and they’re just $19 at Amazon right now
Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Forget the MacBook Air M4 — the amazing XPS 13 is just $999 right now
DreamCloud mattress
Huge DreamCloud flash sale discounts queen hybrid mattress to just $699 with $599 of free bedding
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i
Hurry and score $700 off this killer RTX 4090 gaming laptop
Marmot Deals
Marmot’s sale section just restocked — shop my 11 favorite deals from $34
Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max
Huge Fire TV Stick sale just went live at Amazon — 4 devices I'd shop now from $24