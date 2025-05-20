Goodbye cardboard beds, hello outstanding comfort — athletes will sleep on Saatva mattresses in the LA28 Olympics

While athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics slept on cardboard beds (yes, really), those competing in the LA28 Olympics and Paralympics will be resting on something a little more premium. Luxury mattress brand Saatva has been announced as the official mattress and bedding provider of the LA28 Olympics, meaning athletes can be sure of a restorative night’s sleep during the event.

Saatva make a variety of mattresses, including the Saatva Classic which tops our guide to the best mattress of the year. We love this mattress for its customisation options and fantastic blend of comfort and support that suits nearly all sleepers, but the brand offers a range of fantastically comfortable options.

The good news is that you don’t need to be a high-performing athlete to enjoy a Saatva mattresses. If you have your heart set on owning one of these premium beds, you've picked an excellent time to buy one. The Memorial Day mattress sales are just around the corner and our semi-exclusive sale access takes $400 off when you spend $1,000+ at Saatva .

Saatva brings restorative sleep to the LA28 Olympics

Saatva’s mission is to champion quality rest and to promote the vital role restorative sleep plays in all our lives. But from an athletic perspective, the brand backs up the message of athletic performance being built on recovery, resilience and rest.



“Partnering with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games presented a powerful opportunity for Saatva to lead with our ethos of delivering exceptional rest,” says Ron Rudzin, Founder and CEO of Saatva. “Sleep plays a transformative role in athletic performance and recovery, and we’re proud to help these world-class athletes rest and recharge on the global stage.”

(Image credit: Saatva)

Saatva will not only provide mattresses but also bedding, working closely with LA28 to spotlight the essential role of sleep. “As we continue to add partners to the LA28 and Team USA family, we’re thrilled to bring Saatva into our portfolio on the road to 2028,” says John Slusher, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties Chief Executive Officer.



“We look forward to leveraging Saatva’s innovative solutions to set a new standard for supporting athletes — both on and off the field of play.”

How sleep quality is linked to physical recovery

Studies have shown the importance of sleep and its essential role in athletic performance and recovery from physical activity. Sleep is important for everyone. However, for athletes, it’s vital to allow the body to rest and heal. A good night’s sleep allows your heart to rest and cells and tissues to repair, which is hugely important for athletes on a competitive stage such as the Olympics.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, many athletes complained about the cardboard beds on offer. “The beds are very hard. Terrible. Very, very hard,” said Spanish gymnast Ana Perez. And gymnastics superstar Simone Biles was more succinct, saying, “The bed sucks”. One athlete, gymnast Frederick Richard, even shipped his own mattress to the Olympic Village.

It seems unlikely that competitors at LA28 will face the same problem though.