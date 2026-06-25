<a id="elk-b2febc3a-ed08-45d6-8995-be8ec0249da0"></a><h2 id="great-deals-on-apple-this-prime-day">Great deals on Apple this Prime Day </h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-a6d24e1c-0f44-4d55-932b-c5c0ad0dd67d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1510px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:59.60%;"><img id="mXnKBZUugTFfLWUDgs3aPm" name="Apple live blog" alt="Apple live blog" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/mXnKBZUugTFfLWUDgs3aPm.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1510" height="900" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-eae0ad87-4603-48ab-aa86-71beebac8e6c">Apple's prices went up this morning, but Amazon's haven't. We're tracking every deal worth knowing about right here, so bookmark this page and check back!</p>