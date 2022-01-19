Your iPhone's LED flash doubles as a handy notification light

With the abundance of apps we have installed these days and the inevitable — and irritating — notifications that come with them, it's understandable that many of us choose to leave our phones on silent all day. However, this could mean missing important messages or calls.

Fortunately, whether you're running one of the latest and best iPhones or an older model which has been updated to iOS 15, Apple has a handy feature tucked away in the Settings app that transforms your iPhone's LED flash into a notification light. This trick also works on the flash-toting iPad Pro.

What does it do? Well, when activated, the "LED Flash for Alerts" feature will illuminate your iPhone's flash when you get a message or phone call. This could be useful in a number of scenarios — if your iPhone is placed screen-down, for example, or if you're in a noisy environment.

Just follow the three simple steps below to use your iPhone's LED flash as a notification light.

How to use your iPhone's LED flash as a notification light

1. Open the Settings app then scroll down to and tap "Accessibility."

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Scroll down to and tap "Audio/Visual."

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Scroll to the bottom and tap the toggle by "LED Flash for Alerts" to turn the feature on. This will also bring up an option for "Flash on Silent," which you can turn on or off by tapping the toggle by it.

(Image credit: Apple)

Now you know how to turn your iPhone's LED flash into a notification light, you may be interested in a few other little iPhone tricks. For instance, did you know that you can launch apps by tapping the back of your iPhone?

