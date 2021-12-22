Once you’ve mastered how to wrap a gift the right way , you’ll need to add those finishing touches. Knowing how to tie a bow ribbon for the perfect gift will instantly upgrade your boring box, making it stand out under the tree.

In addition, tying a bow ribbon will make your gift more festive, and impress your loved ones this season. It will also save you money on buying pre-made gift boxes!

But while learning how to tie a bow ribbon can seem time consuming, don’t despair! With a little patience, it’s not that hard to do with these four simple steps. So if you want to present the best gift this season, here’s how to tie a bow ribbon in style.

How to tie a bow ribbon for the perfect gift

1. Measure your ribbon

Preparing ribbon for gifts (Image credit: Shutterstock)

First, measure the ribbon horizontally across the box. Drape it from edge to edge and leave about 4 to 8 inches of ribbon hanging off the sides for the tail. Do not cut the ribbon yet.

2. Wrap ribbon underneath the gift box

Preparing ribbon (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Next, pull the rest of the ribbon under the box and back to the front. Measure the ribbon against the first piece and cut it. Then pull one end of the ribbon under and over the other, so you have a "T" shape.

3. Cross the ribbons across the box

Tying ribbon in a t-shape (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Take the ribbon towards the middle of the box, then bring the shorter end to meet it. Twist the ribbons around each other so that they are aligned vertically. Then, wrap the ribbon around the back of the box and back to the front. It’s best to place your thumb against the ‘twist’ to keep it secure as you wrap the ribbon around the back.

4. Tie the ribbon into a bow

Tying a bow ribbon (Image credit: Shutterstock)

To make the bow shape, fold both ends of the ribbon into loops to resemble bunny ears. Cross the left loop over the right one to make a smaller loop in the middle, pull the left loop through that smaller loop, then tighten.

5. Trim the excess ribbon off tails

Cutting off excess ribbon (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Finally, trim off the ends of excess ribbon for a more tidy finish. If you want to get creative, you can even give the tails an angled cut to impress your guests.