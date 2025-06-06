Don't throw out your Amazon boxes! This money-saving gardening hack is an absolute game changer

If you’re a regular online shopper, it’s quite easy to accumulate cardboard delivery boxes en masse. And if your recycling trash can is already full to the brim, you might want to hold on to them.

Why? Well, a gardening expert is encouraging shoppers not to throw out old delivery boxes, but put the excess cardboard to good use outdoors instead.

What’s more, this clever hack will a) solve the problem of not having one essential gardening supply and b) is more eco-friendly. It also saves you money, which, is no bad thing.

So what is this game-changing way of reusing old cardboard delivery boxes?

Zero waste plant pots

In a TikTok video, gardening enthusiast @Joe Clark showed followers his clever tip on how to reuse old cardboard delivery boxes.

He explained how cardboard is a vital ingredient in compost, as well as providing other benefits outdoors.

But his favorite hack is turning cardboard into little DIY pots — perfect for starting seeds and seedlings before being transplanted.

"Next time you get a delivery, instead of just throwing away a cardboard box, remove any plastic packaging, and soak in some fresh water for about 10 minutes,” he shares.

“Once soaked, remove the damp cardboard and trim into strips."

He then wraps the damp strip of cardboard around a glass jar, tucking the bottom part in, before putting an elastic band around it. After leaving several jars in a warm place to dry for a few hours, the gardener then removes them from inside the cardboard.

Amazingly, he’s left with sturdy, makeshift pots to put his soil inside and start planting. “You’ll have these perfect little eco-friendly pots which can be used to start seeds, and planted out whole to avoid root disturbance.”

What’s more, this will ensure zero waste and help the environment!

Sowing asparagus seeds in pots (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s no surprise this video garnered over 22,000 likes with over 100 commenting on this clever idea to reuse cardboard. One follower stated, “I was looking for just an idea! You are genius!”

Another shared their own take: “In my experience the cardboard doesn’t break down enough. Make sure to remove as much as you can before planting the seedling. A better use for cardboard in the garden is as mulch or to kill grass.”

Other users also suggested using cardboard as a good weed barrier in the garden, or simply throw it on the compost heap.

So if you don’t know what to do with all your excess delivery boxes, let the cardboard do wonders for your garden instead!