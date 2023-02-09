You need to know how to sign documents on iPhone. After all, when was the last time you signed for something with a pen? It’s quick and easy and important for all kinds of tasks that proper adults do almost every day (I've heard).

Many contracts like lease agreements and bank information are handled almost solely online now, and with the rise of remote work, no one has time to send a signed letter in the mail. Whether you need to sign a scan of some paperwork or just add a signature to an email, it’s easy to sign documents on iPhone.

How to sign documents on iPhone

Open the document in Photos Tap Edit Tap the pen symbol Tap on the + and tap Signature Sign and tap done

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open the document in the Photos app and tap edit.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap pen tip symbol in the top right corner.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap the + symbol in the bottom right and then tap Signature.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Sign, then tap Done.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Drag the signature to wherever you want and then tap Done.

(Image credit: Future)

There you go! Happy signing. Make sure you always read the small print first of course.

