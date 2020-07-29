How to download Adobe Audition

Adobe Audition has changed names since its debut more than a decade ago as Cool Edit Pro, but its focus on enhancing audio has only become more sharpened. Thanks to updates over the years, Adobe Audition can now be considered a professional DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) application for Windows and macOS that any pro will want to download.

Don’t confuse Adobe Audition with other popular DAW program, which focus on music production using MIDI instruments. Instead, Adobe Audition has tools for enhancing and transforming recorded audio for podcasts, sound effects, and voice-overs.

If you work with sound, you’ll want to download Adobe Audition for Windows and macOS. Here’s where to find the program, along with what you can expect to pay and what you’ll be able to use Adobe Audition to do.

Where to download Adobe Audition

You’ll find Adobe Audition on the Adobe website. From there, you can download Adobe Audition for Windows or macOS depending on which platform you work with.

Adobe offers a 7-day free trial which allows for you to start getting acquainted with the extensive features in Audition. After that, you’ll need to pay $20.99 per month for the standalone version of the app. Adobe Audition is also included in the Adobe Creative Cloud suite, which costs $52.99 per month.

Adobe Audition for Windows and macOS: Adobe

There’s no mobile version of Adobe Audition at this time.

What you can do with Adobe Audition

Adobe Audition’s major features include tools for mixing and mastering, noise removal, amplification and pitch adjustment. Adobe Audition also supports a wide selection of audio file formats and codecs, which are managed through an interactive interface.

Other tools in Adobe Audition include multitrack, waveform, and spectral display for creating, mixing, editing, and restoring audio. The software integrates with the Adobe Premiere Pro video editing software, helping speed up video production workflows.