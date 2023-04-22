Knowing how to change skins on Minecraft can transform your boring character into someone worthy of conquering the nether and slaying the Ender Dragon, or dominating PVP.

Minecraft is a great creative space, and the same extends to your character. Whether you’re looking for a smart skin, a spooky or cute skin or just want to be a crocodile, there are an incredible number of Minecraft skins to choose from. Luckily it's much easier to change skin than finding a golden apple, and this guide will show you how.

How to change skins on Minecraft — PlayStation and Xbox

This process details how to change skin before entering the game. To change skin in the game press pause, then press Square (PS) or X (Xbox) and follow from step 2.

1. Select Dressing Room (Image: © Minecraft) On the main menu, Select Dressing Room.

2. Select Edit Character (Image: © Minecraft) Select edit character to change your current character or press L1/R1 (PS) or LB/RB (Xbox) to select a different character.

3. Select Classic Skins (Image: © Minecraft) Select Classic Skins from the menu.

4. Go to Owned Skins or buy a new one (Image: © Minecraft) Go to Owned Skins or select Get more skins to buy additional skins.

5. Choose a skin and select Equip (Image: © Minecraft) Choose a skin and then select Equip.

How to change skins on Minecraft — PC

Unfortunately, you can't change skins on Minecraft in-game on PC. To change skins, you'll first have to go back to the main menu.

1. Select the Skins tab (Image: © Minecraft) On the Minecraft launcher Select the Skins tab.

2. Select a skin from the library (Image: © Minecraft) Select a skin from the library. Choose one that stands out to you!

3. Select Use (Image: © Minecraft ) Once you've found your next skin, select Use.

4. Press escape and select Skin Customization (Image: © Minecraft) In game, you can modify your skin in seconds. Press escape and then select Skin Customization.

5. Customize your skin (Image: © Minecraft) Customize your skin by activating and deactivating specific parts of it.