Knowing how to get Spotify Premium will unlock a whole new world of musical possibilities, whether you're running the popular app on your smartphone or computer.

There's a bunch of reasons why getting Spotify Premium is worth it, with the most obvious being no more annoying ads. Spotify Premium also lets you download music to your device, meaning you can listen to your favorite tracks on a plane or anywhere else you have no cell signal.

What's more, Spotify Premium also streams higher quality audio than its free tier, meaning you'll get the most out of the best headphones, such as the AirPods Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. And even better, Spotify provides a 30-day free trial of its Premium service, meaning you can try it out for a month before committing.

So, if you're ready, here's how to get Spotify Premium.

How to get Spotify Premium

1. Head to the Spotify Premium subscription page (opens in new tab), then click VIEW PLANS. You'll be asked to sign in to your Spotify account, or create a new Spotify account if you don't already have one.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. You'll now see the different options of Individual, Duo, Family, and Student accounts. Once you've made your selection, click GET STARTED to head to the registration page.

Note: The 30-day trial is only for members who have never previously had a free Spotify trial. If you're not eligible for the trial, you will see a message confirming this. However, you can get around this by logging in using an email address, Facebook account, or Google account that you have never previously had a Spotify free trial with.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Now you've chosen what kind of Spotify subscription you want, fill in your address and payment details, then click BUY NOW (or Continue Purchase if you chose PayPal). Even if you're eligible for the free trial, you still must provide payment details, though payment won't be taken unless you continue to use the service after the 30-day trial is up.

Once your payment details have been processed, you're good to go.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That's it. You're now a Spotify Premium member. It's worth noting the end date of your trial and setting a reminder on your phone the day before it's due to expire, in case you planned on canceling your subscription before payment is due.

And if you're still on the fence about whether Spotify Premium is for you, take a look at our guide on the best music streaming services to see if another service is more your thing. Also be sure to check out how to upload music to Spotify and how to download songs in Spotify to make sure you're getting the most out of your subscription.