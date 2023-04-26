ChatGPT is sharing your secrets — keep your chats private by changing this setting

Despite not knowing what year it is, ChatGPT likely knows plenty about you, and unlike a trusted friend, it has to report back everything its learned. Until now, ChatGPT saved users’ conversations to train its impressive AI chatbot on.OpenAI has now introduced what is essentially the ChatGPT equivalent of incognito mode but you’ll have to enable it first.

Data privacy concerns were one of the main reasons that countries such as Italy banned ChatGP , so perhaps the AI could now make its return. Disabling the new Chat History & Training setting will see chats deleted from the OpenAI’s systems after 30 days.



Note: This method is for OpenAI's own version of ChatGPT, not the New Bing powered by ChatGPT.

How to disable Chat History & Training on ChatGPT

Select your account profile -> Settings

Select Show Data Controls -> Toggle “Chat History & Training” to off

1. Sign in to ChatGPT (Image: © Future) Login to your ChatGPT account or create a new account.

2. Select your account (Image: © Future) Select your account in the bottom left corner.

3. Select settings (Image: © Future) Select settings to bring up the settings menu.

4. Select Show Data Controls (Image: © Future) Under Data Controls, select Show.

5. Toggle Chat History & Training to off. (Image: © Future) Toggle Chat History & Training to off.

Note: it will still take 30 days for chats disappear.

There you go, now you can give ChatGPT all the gossip without fear of anyone finding out your secrets.

