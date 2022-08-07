9 Feng Shui bedroom tips to get a better night’s sleep

The bedroom is the one place in the home that should be relaxing and peaceful for a good night’s sleep. But did you know the way we arrange our bedroom can help to create a more calming environment?

Feng Shui is the ancient art of Chinese geomancy, and the belief that everything in our environment possesses energy. Such flow of energy (chi) in and around your space can have a positive or negative impact on wellbeing, sleep, relationships and much more. According to the experts, the layout of our rooms can be designed in such a way to create a sanctuary of harmony and balance.

In addition, by adopting the right Feng Shui practices in our bedroom decor, will create a more balanced energy at night. So if you want to know what you can do if you can’t sleep , these 9 Feng Shui bedroom tips might well be your answer.

9 Feng Shui bedroom tips

First thing’s first, declutter your bedroom with these tips on how to declutter your home in 5 easy steps. Not only will this create more space, and make a small room look bigger , but it will get rid of any mess-related stress and allow you to maximize your relaxation. Once you’ve cleared out excess clutter, you can start applying these Feng Shui bedroom tips for a better night's sleep.

1. Position your bed in the centre of the room

Guestroom decor (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The bed is the most important piece of furniture in the room, and should be placed in the centre or ‘command’ position in the bedroom. According to Feng Shui principles, this allows a clear vantage point of the door when lying in bed, and is the best position to receive positive energy. In fact, this symbolizes being able to see and feel any new people or opportunities approaching in life. Feng Shui experts also recommend sleeping in a double bed or larger, for the energy to circulate smoothly in the room.

2. Have a supportive headboard

Cream Bed headboard (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Feng Shui believes that headboards provide a feeling of support in life and relationships. If your bed doesn’t already have one, choose a soft, fabric headboard with soft edges if possible. According to experts, heavy cast-iron headboards or those with bars can create negative energy in such a relaxing space.

3. Create symmetry

Bedroom symmetry (Image credit: Getty)

Symmetry is another common Feng Shui principle to create balance and harmony, especially in relationships. Experts advise getting two side tables and two lamps on either side of the bed, rather than one. Symbolically, this also allows a partner (or future partner) to have their own ‘space’. This can also extend to two matching pillows, seats, chest of drawers and artwork. Also, ensure you have space available on both sides of the bed, so avoid placing your bed with one side against the wall.

4. Neutral color scheme

Neutral bedroom scheme (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Ditch those bright walls, furnishings or bedding, and stick to neutral, natural tones in the bedroom. Creams, beige and earthy tones do well to promote relaxation, and are not too loud. Feng Shui experts state that bright colors can overstimulate energy at bedtimes. However, if you want to include accent colors in the room, opt for cool blues, whites or even reds in things like artwork.

5. Remove electronic devices

Woman watching a laptop in bed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Feng Shui principles encourage sleepers to remove all electronic devices such as the TV, computers and even smartphones in the bedroom. The bedroom is a place to disconnect from work or any other distractions. Gadgets also emit electro-magnetic fields and blue light, which could both impact the quality of sleep. So refrain from those midnight Netflix binges at bedtime.

6. No mirrors in front of the bed

Large mirror in bedroom (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While mirrors are great at reflecting natural light, especially when you want to brighten a dark room , avoid placing them in front of the bed. According to Feng Shui beliefs, mirrors reflect energy around a space, which could also disrupt your sleep. If you do need to reposition a mirror, ensure it's facing and reflecting away from the bed, such as at a window or wall.

7. Minimise furniture

A stylish feng shui bedroom with plenty of light and a calming, neutral design (Image credit: Getty)

Avoid large, looming pieces of furniture that can overcrowd the room, block out natural light and restrict the flow of energy. Tall wardrobes or large pieces of furniture should be swapped with slimline versions, or just keep to the bare minimum. Here, less is more.

8. Relocate your books

Books (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you enjoy bedtime reading, and your books are stacking up, move them out into another room. Books are another distraction, and can contribute to the quality of sleep. Only keep one book that you are currently reading in the room, and avoid installing bookshelves in the bedroom.

9. No artwork above the bed

Large painting above bed (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Most bedrooms display artwork or photographs to add character, but avoid hanging them above your bed. Feng Shui principles believe that large paintings or framed photographs can produce a heavy or threatening energy to the occupant. In which case, it’s advisable to hang a light, flowing tapestry or a more inviting print.

What does Feng Shui mean?

Traditionally, the Chinese words 'Feng Shui' translate to "wind" and "water." Wind represents our breath, and humans are almost 60 percent water. In Chinese culture, wind and water are both associated with good health.