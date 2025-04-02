Cleaning this one forgotten area could relieve your hay fever symptoms

Spring is here, and the ideal time to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine. But if you suffer from allergies, high levels of pollen can often prevent us from enjoying the warmer weather.

As someone who suffers from hay fever, I know the perils of sneezing fits, itchy eyes, congestion and other symptoms made worse by tiny pollen particles making their way into our homes.

And while I’ve tried the top cleaning tips to reduce pollen in your home, like using one of the best vacuum cleaners, there is one spot that we forget to clean — that could be making hay fever worse. In fact, this area is commonly missed in our spring cleaning.

So if you want to thoroughly pollen-proof your home, and remain sneeze-free this season, be sure to pay attention to this forgotten area!

The forgotten area we forget to clean

The one area we often forget to clean is — and you might have guessed already — the underside of our furniture.

“This spot is commonly forgotten due to its out-of-reach, hidden location; however, neglecting it can hinder the room’s appearance and hygiene,” says Joana Sadovskaja, Furniture Specialist at Stunning Chairs.

“Dust, dirt, and other debris can accumulate under furniture such as chairs and beds, impacting the room’s appearance and air quality. Neglecting this spot can disrupt the room’s environment and even put household members’ health at risk.

The dust and dirt collected over time can lead to dust mites and bacterial growth, potentially exacerbating allergies and respiratory issues. This build-up requires a deeper cleaning, so regularly maintaining this area is beneficial”.

If you suffer badly from hay fever or dust allergies however, you might want to invest in one in one of the best air purifiers for cleaner air.

Prevent mold and mildew

Woman cleaning sofa with attachment (Image credit: Shutterstock)

What’s more, not cleaning behind furniture for long periods of time could lead to mold and mildew growth. Breathing in mold spores can potentially affect the respiratory system, worsening hay fever or existing conditions like asthma.

“Regularly checking behind the sofa or cabinets is crucial to maintaining a healthy home,” adds Sadovskaja.

“Dust and dirt can accumulate behind surfaces, and poor circulation and damp conditions could lead to mold and mildew growth. Leaving this spot unchecked for an extensive amount of time could be a health risk and cause an unpleasant odor to develop.

“Neglecting these areas can also damage the furniture over time. The accumulated dust and debris could lead to scratching and wear and tear, reducing the piece’s longevity, and potentially attracting pests.

For more top tips, check out our guide on Mold vs. dust: How to tell the difference and remove both from your home.

How often should you clean furniture?

Sofa with cushions (Image credit: Shutterstock)

With all that said, how often should you clean these areas?

“How often you should clean these spots depends on the household’s size, whether there are pets and the room’s foot traffic,” Sadovskaja continues.

A good rule of thumb is to spot clean every two to four weeks using a duster or vacuum, and deep clean every couple of months. Joana Sadovskaja, Furniture Specialist

“A good rule of thumb is to spot clean these areas every two to four weeks, using a duster or vacuum, and deep clean every couple of months with a mop or microfiber cloth and cleaning solution to maintain a healthy, germ-free home.”

Just beware of these common cleaning mistakes that could make you sick.